9 Best Dog Ball Launchers: Compare, Buy & Save

Throwing a ball and watching your dog chase after it is a lot of fun. You can almost see your dog smiling as he romps toward you with the ball in his mouth. He’s having a good time and doesn’t seem to get tired.
You, on the other hand, might not have the same stamina. That’s where a ball launcher comes in. It allows your dog to get exercise, stay in shape, and reduce obesity. It also gives you a break.
You can even train your dog to return the ball to the launcher. Please note: dog ball launchers are ideal for active dogs. If your dog is ill or suffers from arthritis, chasing a ball at high speeds can strain joints, muscles, and cartilage. Energetic puppies and adult dogs in good health love chasing balls; playing with a ball launcher is a perfect way to expend energy and spend more time with your pooch.
-
1. iFetch Interactive Ball LaunchersPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- You can set the toy to throw a ball 10, 25 or 40 feet. It can also be set to random to keep your pet guessing
- Has an internal rechargeable battery
- iFetch too, an updated version, comes out in the fall. It took first place in the new product showcase dog category at “SuperZoo, the pet industry’s largest trade show.
- The ball sometimes gets stuck in the launcher
- Balls shoot out fast. Supervise your pet so he doesn’t get bopped by the ball.
- Many dogs destroy the tennis balls, which have to be replaced often.
You can train your dog to use the iFetch Interactive Ball Launcher (and many other brands, too). While he can learn to operate it on his own, it’s wise to keep a watchful eye on your dog. This model and others can shoot the ball out quickly, which results in hitting your dog. You want your dog to have a fun experience playing fetch.
Part of the training is to teach your dog to stand away from the launcher once he retrieves and places the ball back into it.
The machine is easy to set up, clean and it goes into “sleep” mode after 60 seconds of not using it.
Find more iFetch Interactive Ball Launchers information and reviews here.
-
2. PetSafe Automatic Ball LauncherPrice: $169.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Front Motion Sensor Protects Users
- 9 Distance Settings and 6 Angle Settings
- Uses Batteries OR Power Cord (Included)
- Can be a bit noisy, which scares some dogs
- Tennis balls covered with your dog’s slobber sometimes get stuck in the machine
- Timer shuts machine down after 15 minutes of play, which is a relatively short time for an active pooch.
Dogs love chasing tennis balls and PetSafe’s Automatic Ball Launcher keeps them active. The model is well made and a newer edition will be launched sometime in the fall.
One major customer complaint is that once the tennis balls get wet from your dog’s slobber, it jams the machine. Customers also complained that they have to get their dogs used to the noise of the launcher. Other dog owners found the beeping got their dog excited because they knew a ball was about to be launched.
Find more PetSafe Automatic Ball Launcher information and reviews here.
-
3. Moon Cannon Tennis Ball LauncherPros:
Cons:
- You control the trajectory
- Comes with Two Balls
- Extra Storage for Easy Reloading
- Can make a loud noise when firing
- Doesn’t shoot as far as the automatic launchers
- Tends to break after using a few months
Okay, this is a simplified version. It’s a cross between an old fashioned game of fetch and a much more advanced machine. With the Moon Cannon, you have to load and press the trigger in order for the balls to shoot.
Most users enjoy playing with their dogs and they report that their dogs love it. It’s great for bonding time with your dog.
Be warned, though: the loud noise of the gun might scare some pups when firing. On top of that, it doesn’t shoot nearly as far as the automatic launchers that are available.
Find more Moon Cannon Tennis Ball Launcher information and reviews here.
-
4. iDogMate Interactive Ball LauncherPrice: $109.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed for small dogs
- Rechargeable battery or AC Adapter
- Launches Up to 35 Feet
- Does not use tennis balls
- After using it for a few months, it doesn’t work
- The balls don’t last
The IDOGMATE doesn’t use tennis balls. The balls in the launcher are smaller than tennis balls and tend to wear out quickly. That’s one reason it’s not good for larger dogs with sharper teeth. The solution is buying Kong Squeak Air balls.
Many people have used it inside their homes, which can work if you’re not afraid that the ball will knock something over. It’s easy to use and there’s basically no setup required. Small dog breeds enjoy it, especially.
Find more iDogMate Interactive Ball Launcher information and reviews here.
-
5. Chuckit! Classic LauncherPrice: $8.72Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- For Dogs of All Sizes
- Ball-Included, Can Use Any Standard Tennis Ball
- Features an Ergonomic Handle
- Ball doesn’t last long
- Balls can get slobbered on. Having a few on hand helps
- You need to launch the ball each time
The simple design works well and while it depends on how good you are at throwing a ball, the long arm that holds the ball gives you an advantage. The ball that comes with it is smaller than a tennis ball; it flies faster and longer, too. However, it doesn’t last. You can purchase replacement balls. Tennis balls work just as well even if the range is a bit shorter. Your dog will get a lot of exercise. You’ll also strengthen your pitching arm, and it’s easier because this device puts no wear or tear on your joints.
Your kids will enjoy using this, too, while bonding with their dogs.
Find more Chuckit! Classic Launcher information and reviews here.
-
6. Franklin Pet Supply Ready Set Fetch Tennis Ball LauncherPros:
Cons:
- Turn the dial to the desired distance
- Three adjustable settings
- When ball is about to launch, a sound alerts you and your dog. It can be turned off.
- Comes with one standard size tennis ball.
- If ball gets wet or dirty it can affect the machine.
- Distance is no more than fifteen feet
You might know the Franklin brand from your preschool tee ball days, as they’ve got a toy launcher intended for kids to practice their baseball swing with as well. But here, they’ve also got an awesome dog ball launcher that’s slightly cheaper than other options.
After a couple of tries, dogs know the ball will launch. Your job is making sure he won’t get too close to the opening where the ball throws out the pitch. He’ll learn after being bopped a few times.
The description of this model says it shoots balls up to 40 feet. Most report between five and 15 feet. A shorter distance is more desirable in your home.
Find more Franklin Pet Supply Ready Set Fetch Tennis Ball Launcher information and reviews here.
-
7. Nerf Dog Ball BlasterPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy operation and no assembly required
- For small, medium and large breeds
- Balls are included
- The ball broke; it’s easy to replace.
- If the ball picks up dirt outside, it can jam the Blaster.
- It’s advertised with an up to 50 foot range. It’s actually anywhere between 10 and 30 feet.
It’s lightweight, easy to use and a number of people with kids will be familiar with the Nerf brand. It’s basically a Nerf gun that looks a lot like the Nerf guns kids play with.
It’s not automatic; you have to load and shot it. The good news is if you hate touching balls with doggie slobber all over them, you don’t have to. The design of the Nerf gun allows you to pick up the tennis ball hands-free. You do this by placing the barrel on the tennis ball and it picks it up.
To use, you press the button, pull back the loader and the ball fires. Hopefully, your pooch will retrieve it and you can play with it over and over again until your dog gets tuckered out.
Find more Nerf Dog Ball Blaster information and reviews here.
-
8. Franklin Pet Supply Dog Fetch ToyPrice: $13.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable and lightweight
- Comes with a squeaky tennis ball
- Extends your pitching arm so you can throw the ball farther
- The rod is long, making throwing hard if you have arthritis or joint pain
- This is a simple device. It’s not automatic, so you are the one throwing the ball.
- The release doesn’t always open; so the ball stays stuck.
The rod is quite long and has a gripper on the end that holds and picks up the ball. You don’t have to bend down or touch the ball to load it. It’s built well and lasts a long time because there aren’t any parts that can break. You will have to replace the tennis balls from time to time. And remember, you can never have too many tennis balls because dogs love them.
You can also find tennis squeaky balls, another favorite of most dogs.
Find more Franklin Pet Supply Dog Fetch Toy information and reviews here.
-
9. Playball Automatic Ball LauncherPrice: $113.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has three throw distances, the longest is 20 feet
- Runs on an electric plus, which is included, or six C size batteries
- Small size tennis balls won’t jam in the machine
- Can be a bit noisy
- Some of the wet balls get stuck inside the machine
- Must only be used for small dogs because larger dogs can swallow the small balls
Many of the ball launchers, this one included, makes noise, which your dog has to get used to. Many users reported once their dogs got used to the sound of the machine, they continued to play with it.
This product is only for small breeds because the tennis-like balls that come with the launcher are small and large dogs can swallow and choke on them. If you have a small dog, it’s perfectly fine. Plus, it provides a fair amount of exercise.
This product is sturdy and works well. The batteries are perfect because you can take the launcher to your backyard or local park.
Replace the balls with sturdier ones for a great product. Customers swamped out the balls that came with the Playball for small tennis balls and X-Small Kong Balls. Since this uses small balls, we can’t emphasize that this is for small dogs only! A large dog can chock on a small ball. You don’t want to use the Heimlich maneuver on your dog.
Overall, people with small dogs really like Playball. It’s easy to set up and use. It provides a good workout for your pup.
Find more Playball Automatic Ball Launcher information and reviews here.
Ball Launchers are a great addition to any home that has pets that love to fetch. They are relatively inexpensive, incredibly durable, and will provide hours of fun for dogs that love to run. Some of these ball launchers are similar to launchers used by baseball coaches and players across the globe, while others resemble t-shirt cannons that you will typically see at sporting events like basketball and hockey games. With multiple designs, there really is a ball launcher that is perfect for every dog, every home, and every yard.
What are the Most Fun Ball Launchers for Owners?
This is one of those questions that has a super easy answer and the answer is obvious. Any of the ball launchers that look like a cannon or gun are obviously the most fun for the owners. Now, do the dogs care? Typically the dogs don't care as long as that ball is getting launched. There is a great ball launcher on this list made by NERF which you will remember from your childhood or from your kids as the gun that shoots foam bullets or arrows. I had a nerf football growing up that I am pretty sure my folks still have in the basement somewhere which will tell you all you need to know about the longevity of a NERF product. The NERF ball launcher looks like a gun from an alien race and it is a lot of fun for owners to use to launch balls across the backyard or on the beach, where ever you may be playing with your pooch. the NERF Ball Blaster comes in a bunch of different options with different balls depending on what your pup likes to chase and chew. Make sure you check out all the options and get the one that will be nearly as much fun for you as it is for your dog.
What are the Most Fun Ball Launchers for Dogs?
The waiting for the launch has to be one of the best moments for any dog and owner. That is why the launchers that automatically launch the ball when the dog or owner places the ball inside are the best for dogs. The tail wag, and the hopping up and down in anticipation make for some pretty great videos and social media posts. The iDogmate Interactive Ball Launcher is a fan favorite, and by fan I mean pooch. The pup gets to control when the ball goes in and when to chase. This is especially great for owners that get tired of throwing the ball or slinging it from their launcher. This launcher is also a great launcher for kids to use with their furry friends. If you have a toddler or smaller child that loves playing with your dog but doesn't have the arm strength to launch a ball the desired distance then invest in this ball launcher and get ready for hours of viewing your kids and dogs bonding like they never have before.