9 Best Dog Ball Launchers: Compare, Buy & Save

You can even train your dog to return the ball to the launcher. Please note: dog ball launchers are ideal for active dogs. If your dog is ill or suffers from arthritis, chasing a ball at high speeds can strain joints, muscles, and cartilage. Energetic puppies and adult dogs in good health love chasing balls; playing with a ball launcher is a perfect way to expend energy and spend more time with your pooch.

You, on the other hand, might not have the same stamina. That’s where a ball launcher comes in. It allows your dog to get exercise, stay in shape, and reduce obesity . It also gives you a break.

Throwing a ball and watching your dog chase after it is a lot of fun. You can almost see your dog smiling as he romps toward you with the ball in his mouth. He’s having a good time and doesn’t seem to get tired.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Ball Launchers are a great addition to any home that has pets that love to fetch. They are relatively inexpensive, incredibly durable, and will provide hours of fun for dogs that love to run. Some of these ball launchers are similar to launchers used by baseball coaches and players across the globe, while others resemble t-shirt cannons that you will typically see at sporting events like basketball and hockey games. With multiple designs, there really is a ball launcher that is perfect for every dog, every home, and every yard.

What are the Most Fun Ball Launchers for Owners?

This is one of those questions that has a super easy answer and the answer is obvious. Any of the ball launchers that look like a cannon or gun are obviously the most fun for the owners. Now, do the dogs care? Typically the dogs don't care as long as that ball is getting launched. There is a great ball launcher on this list made by NERF which you will remember from your childhood or from your kids as the gun that shoots foam bullets or arrows. I had a nerf football growing up that I am pretty sure my folks still have in the basement somewhere which will tell you all you need to know about the longevity of a NERF product. The NERF ball launcher looks like a gun from an alien race and it is a lot of fun for owners to use to launch balls across the backyard or on the beach, where ever you may be playing with your pooch. the NERF Ball Blaster comes in a bunch of different options with different balls depending on what your pup likes to chase and chew. Make sure you check out all the options and get the one that will be nearly as much fun for you as it is for your dog.

What are the Most Fun Ball Launchers for Dogs?

The waiting for the launch has to be one of the best moments for any dog and owner. That is why the launchers that automatically launch the ball when the dog or owner places the ball inside are the best for dogs. The tail wag, and the hopping up and down in anticipation make for some pretty great videos and social media posts. The iDogmate Interactive Ball Launcher is a fan favorite, and by fan I mean pooch. The pup gets to control when the ball goes in and when to chase. This is especially great for owners that get tired of throwing the ball or slinging it from their launcher. This launcher is also a great launcher for kids to use with their furry friends. If you have a toddler or smaller child that loves playing with your dog but doesn't have the arm strength to launch a ball the desired distance then invest in this ball launcher and get ready for hours of viewing your kids and dogs bonding like they never have before.