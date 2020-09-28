11 Best GPS Trackers For Cats: Your Buyers Guide

Cats are rulers of their own domains. If you let them out at will they often return with the smug expression of someone who had a great adventure, but instead of sharing any juicy details, they hit you up for a treat and then head straight to snooze in their comfy cat bed. There is not a cat owner alive who wouldn’t love to hear where exactly Felix went last night and who he met. Technology allows you to do some of just that with the help of a GPS tracker for your cat – we found some of the best cat trackers available so take a look and see if one is right for you and your favorite feline.

How can a GPS cat tracking collar help me?

We love our cats for all the same reasons that they sometimes drive us nuts. We love how independent and secretive they are, and we mostly love that we can't order them around like dogs. Cats live their own lives, pick their own people and though they may offer a few cuddles here and there, they are very independent and curious.

And it's the curiosity that gets them in trouble. If you have ever had a beloved cat wander off and disappear for hours, days, or weeks, you know exactly how stressful that can be. When no amount of rattling the treat bag gets the attention of Fluffy you may wish you had a GPS tracker on your cat to make it easier to find.

But my cat never runs away...?

An estimated one in three pets will wander off (or actively run away because they get scared or locked outside) during their lifetime, and cats have a much lower chance of getting reunited with their humans. The ASPCA estimates that 93 percent of dogs will return home, but only 75 percent of cats are that lucky - even if they end up in a shelter. Only 3 percent of owned cats are returned to their homes from shelters, though having an up-to-date microchip really helps.

Does a GPS tracking collar for my cat make it more likely we are always reunited?

There are many reasons why dogs fare better in terms of getting reunited with their families. Dogs are social and will often seek out the company of people, something few cats will do unless they are really desperate. And a dog collar is a visible sign that the dog belongs to somebody.

If you come across a cat with no visible means of identification, it can be difficult to tell if it belongs to someone - or if it's feral. A GPS tracking collar on your cat will show anyone who finds your cat, that it has a family somewhere, and hopefully encourage the cat finder to try and find you.

Which collar tracking system is right for my cat?

There are many tracking systems out there and most were developed for working dogs like police K9s, herding dogs, or search and rescue dogs. So the collar units tend to be bulky and some are quite heavy, once you put in the battery. Make sure you get the smallest and lightest unit that fulfills your needs. GPS (global positioning system) units work very well, use apps that look familiar (think Google Maps), and can be integrated with fitness apps you use for yourself. They do have a monthly subscription fee and if your cat somehow gets out of cellphone and radio range, the GPS will only show the last recorded location. GPS units are the ones that can show you a map of where your cat went.



Radiofrequency tracking aka RF technology has a much more limited range and they often operate from a base unit or handset - not from a phone app. There are no monthly fees to worry about, but if you lose or break the handset, then you've lost contact with your cat.





Bluetooth technology is super easy to use but has a very short range and is basically recommended for indoor tracking.

Should my cat be allowed outside?

This is a much more controversial question than it may seem right off the bat. Most animal protection agencies like the United States Humane Society and American Humane strongly recommend that cats are kept indoors at all times. While the life of a free-roaming cat has been romanticized over generations, being outside on its own is not a safe place for a cat. Traffic, wild animals, other cats, dogs, toxins like antifreeze or rodent poison, and cruel people are real threats to your cat. An outdoor cat is also more susceptible to disease, parasites, and injuries that may recover costly veterinary care. And there is an environmental concern that unsupervised cats hunt, kill and maim millions of birds and other smaller prey. So maybe creating a stimulating indoor environment for your cat no longer sounds like such a bad idea.