11 Best Large Bird Cages For Sale

Large birds need a lot of space so they can stretch their wings and move around. It can be a challenge to find a cage that’s both decorative, functional, and so solid even the most crafty Macaw can’t figure out how to open the door. Perhaps it’s time to update the old cage and add some new toys and stands ? They say a beautiful cage makes for a beautiful bird – here are some of the best large bird cages on the market in 2022:

Our Unbiased Reviews

Getting a bird is a committed relationship, are you ready?

Birds are in your life for a long time, and that's something to really consider before you get one. Macaw Parrot, for instance, is a large colorful bird (think pirate parrot) that easily lives to be 60 years old. They are highly intelligent and very social animals that don’t do well in isolation. The bond they form with their human owners is deeply satisfying which is one reason they make popular pets. However, they need a large cage to call home and room to fly freely and stretch their wings. The World Parrot Trust is a great place to find out more about these large, stunning birds and their needs.

Which size cage it the right for my bird?

Depending on who you ask there is general agreement that bigger is better - from there on it's a matter of how many birds you have, where you are going to place the cage, and whether you can let the birds out to fly. It’s recommended that the depth of the cage is at least three times your bird’s wingspan, and the width two-and-a-half times the wingspan. Keep in mind that every toy, perch, and feeding dish you add to even the largest birdcage will take away space from your bird.

How do you chose the right bird for your household?

There are lots of things to take into consideration before you get a bird. If you don’t like a lot of messy feathers and seeds on the floor, you may be happiest with smaller birds like Budgies (also known as Parakeets) or finches. Some birds like Conures and Cockatoos can be very loud – if you are more of a birdsong type of person, perhaps pick a Canary instead. If you want your bird to perform the ultimate parrot trick of talking then an African Gray or Amazon parrot is a good bet, but there is never any guarantee your bird will learn how to talk no matter which breed you get. Some species, like certain Macaws, are becoming endangered because they have been captured in the wild for decades. If your heart is set on a large bird, please consider adopting a bird through a local organization or a site like PetFinder.

Does my bird really need toys?

Yes, absolutely and there is a very good reason why: parrots are curious, active birds that need something to do. If they don’t have a stimulating environment they will create one by breaking out of their cage, destroying food bowls, and coming up with all sorts of other antics to show their frustration. The Best Friends Society recommend that you get different types of bird toys: toys for foraging and food – where your bird has to work for a treat by manipulating a box, a ball, or a mesh bag; hanging toys – which gives your bird a great place to climb, hang and swing around; and foot toys, that can be picked up by your parrot using his feet. And remember to buy plenty because you’ll want to rotate the toy selection to keep your bird stimulated and active.