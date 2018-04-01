Top 15 Best Bird Toys 2018

Unlike their free-roaming counterparts, caged creatures are even more reliant on a consistently refreshed set of toys for entertainment. Dogs and cats can move around the house (or the neighborhood or the dog park) and make their own fun. Our caged critters are at the mercy of what we put in their little world to keep them stimulated.

Of course, the trade-off is that a very bored dog or cat has far more opportunities to destroy your house, which is why we still spend plenty on things like stimulating dog toys and interactive cat toys. Those things are just as important, but they’re supplemental to other activities and the freedom to roam.

Anyone who has ever had a parrot can tell you that they, too, are capable of destroying your home. My timneh African grey once pulled every single button off an Apple keyboard because I’d forgotten to close his cage correctly before hastily leaving the house. Still, compared to say, a husky puppy, our bird companions primarily reside in cages and, in my experience at least, generally wreak less havoc in your home.

But then, that’s kind of strange, isn’t it? Cats and dogs are plenty smart, but certainly nowhere near as intelligent as birds on the whole. Keeping a creature that smart and curious in cage virtually ensures that they’ll get bored. While your puppy will get the daily experience of a walk to liven things up, the vast majority of our pet birds will require a wide variety of toys to make things interesting.

Between my experience of owning an African grey, having chinchillas, and my three dogs, I’ve learned that choosing good toys is actually kind of difficult. There’s always the possibility that you’ll get something they just don’t care about. There seems to be a matrix of toy interest: you want something durable enough that you don’t have to clean up after it every five minutes nor replace it everyday, but not so tough that your pet can’t satisfy their urge for destruction. While dogs, cats, and chinchillas don’t have much in the way of toy color preference (at least in my experience), birds definitely seem to. My timneh was straight up terrified of anything neon green, and wasn’t super interested in orange, either. On the other hand, choosing only dull colors will assuredly bore them. You need to have a range of choices at any given time.

Provide as many different textures, puzzles, and materials as possible. While chinchillas shouldn’t be given sisal rope, for example, that’s a prime material for bird toy construction as it provides an easy method of assembly as well as a textured, layered surface to pull apart. Additionally, for the most part, plastic isn’t off-limits, either. On the whole, the variety of toys for birds is quite a bit larger than other caged, chewing animals. You’ll have to experiment to figure out what your bird likes best, and keep things on a regular rotation to keep it intriguing. As you shop, keep in mind your bird’s beak size and bite strength so you can choose appropriate toys.

Looking for ideas to entertain your bird? Here are ten of the best bird toys to keep your parrots, cockatoos, and more occupied.

1. Rope Bungee Bird Toy

A likely candidate for appearing in our bird perches post coming at a later date, this isn’t such an obvious toy at first. There’s not much aside from the bell to play with, but the whole thing is the toy in this case. The traditional use is to shape it into a coil and hang it from the center of the cage, which creates a spinning, tilting surface that encourages both perching and play. We had one of these for my timneh and watching him try to grab other toys while he spun by on this thing was a riot. Having them figure out how to manipulate their environment while clinging to this moving surface presents an interesting challenge. When they get bored, it can be reshaped to do other tasks, as well. At the time of this writing, the version from SunGrow is on sale, if you want more options.

Quick details:

Size: 43 or 63 inches

Durability: High, should last months

Target birds: Small size aimed at parrotlets, parakeets, cockatiels and lovebirds; large size aimed at small parrots and conures

Materials: Cotton, metal, and plastic

Price: $10.99

2. Paradise Knots Block Chewing Toy

This toy is an evergreen classic for birds with strong bites. Larger birds can work on untying the knots, breaking apart the blocks, and generally wreaking havoc. You could also buy this for smaller birds as a multi-layered perch and something to exist on, rather than play with. This is almost a must-have item, but the durability may mean they get bored of it from time to time. There are plenty of opportunities to freshen it up and attach smaller toys to it, though, and the price is certainly right. A more deluxe offering is available from Kintor and comes in a few variations.

Quick details:

Size: Four by 13 inches (more sizes here)

Durability: High, should last months

Target birds: Macaws, cockatoos, parrots

Materials: Wood, cotton, sisal, and metal

Price: $7.92 (28 percent off MSRP)

3. Beakaroos Popsicle Sticks Bird Toy

If you’re new to bird ownership, allow this toy to be your introduction to the very, very many popsicle sticks you will likely encounter during your time of being a bird parent. They’re easy to come by and make great fodder for being shredded by birds of all kinds. You could give this toy to a larger bird, but they’ll probably have all the stick ends broken off by the end of the day. Fortunately, this is actually a three pack, so whether your bird is small or large, you’ll have enough to keep them occupied for at least a little while. The simple construction includes a metal kebab-style core with each stick separated by a flat plastic bead, which are another thing birds like to manipulate. There’s a single alphabet block in there for a little added interest. Cheap and fun: exactly what’s called for from a bird toy.

Quick details:

Size: 4.5 by 10 inches

Durability: Low, should last about a week

Target birds: Parrotlets, parakeets, conures, cockatiels and lovebirds

Materials: Wood, plastic, and metal

Price: $6.99

4. Planet Pleasures Spiked Piñata Natural Bird Toy

These so-called piñata toys are part of a larger category of foraging toys. They create smaller nooks and encourage your bird to dig into to them, rewarding them with either more destroyable layers or in some cases, treats. This version is made of palm leaves, which are both renewable and make for a perfect texture for enticing birds. My timneh went through one of these a week, easily, and always seemed entertained by them. The company also offers an octopus variant with longer tails to pull on.

Quick details:

Size: Seven to 17 inches

Durability: Medium, easy to destroy, but packed with layers

Target birds: All species and sizes

Materials: Palm leaves

Price: $5.24 to $14.52

5. Bonka Bird Toys Helix Bird Toy

As with the popsicle sticks above, you will encounter more than your share of two of the elements of this toy as a bird owner: bamboo finger traps and willow helices. Both make great options for birds as they yield easily, yet provide interesting textures and construction so that taking them apart requires just a little bit of beak work. The maker says these are aimed at smaller to medium birds, which is true in terms of durability; you’ll get a lot more mileage out of these from your smaller bird friends. Still, if you go into it knowing it’s likely to be destroyed within the hour, feel free to give these to your larger species as well. They will definitely chomp right through everything pictured here (speaking of, they pictured a Congo, so clearly the larger birds will do just fine with these toys), but you’ll have entertained them nevertheless. They make a variant with a heart-shaped foraging toy in the center, as well as a double helix version.

Quick details:

Size: Five by 10 inches

Durability: Low, great for a few hours of sustained shredding

Target birds: Small to medium sized birds, but all species can make use of it

Materials: Bamboo, willow, foam, plastic, and metal

Price: $8.99

6. Super Bird Creations Seagrass Foraging Wall Toy

These playmats come in a few different variations, but the one I liked best was this seagrass version. While it comes with a few toys, you have the option of adding more to keep it fresh and interesting. On the whole, the mat should put up with a decent amount of abuse, but if you provide your bird with enough toys attached to it, you can further extend the life. This is there larger sized mat, but they make a mini version for smaller birds, as well as one oriented as a swing. You could also try the foraging pouch version, too.

Quick details:

Size: 14 by 14 inches

Durability: Medium, can be refreshed with new toys but the mat could take a beating

Target birds: All species and sizes

Materials: Seagrass, plastic, wood, and metal

Price: $23.97

7. CoscosX Small Animal and Bird Grinding Stones Chew Toy

Equally good for your chinchillas as it is for your birds, these pumice-based toys focus on beak grooming, especially for hookbills. Pumice stones are safe for pets and hard enough to do the job, yet crumbly enough to fall apart and make things interesting. I use similar things for my chinchillas, and my parrot had at least one pumice stone at his disposal. This is a two-pack of toys, each providing four pumice stones and three wooden beads.

Quick details:

Size: 7 inches long

Durability: High, should last a month or more

Target birds: All species and sizes

Materials: Pumice, wood, and metal

Price: $10.39

8. Wesco Pet Kabob Shreddable Bird Toy

A very simple but effective toy, the good, old-fashioned shreddable kebob. The wood rings on these are made of very soft wood that shreds well. It’s definitely easy to tear into compared to the hard wood block toys, but the way it breaks apart is very compelling to birds, so they’re more likely to spend some time with it. The shape of each piece gives them good access to the surfaces, but otherwise, this about as simple as it gets. They make a version with logs, as well as one with three towers and a hanging swing.

Quick details:

Size: 12 inches long

Durability: Medium, easy to shred but lasts awhile

Target birds: All species, especially hookbills

Materials: Wood and rope

Price: $7.30

9. JW Pet Company Activitoy Series

Ideal for the smaller birds out there, JW Pet makes a wide variety of their Activitoy products, which take the form of a number of little games for your bird to play. You wouldn’t want to give these to a larger bird who might be able to snap them with a single bite, so only consider these for the little guys. These are almost like a birdie carnival, with some familiar options for fans of midway games. I find this shooting gallery one especially funny, but there are a bunch of other options, including (but not limited to):

Quick details:

Size: Varies, typically seven inches or less

Durability: High for small birds

Target birds: Parrotlets, parakeets, conures, cockatiels and lovebirds

Materials: Plastic and metal

Price: $4 to $8

10. Super Bird Creations Olympic Rings Bird Toy

This toy is based around another staple of bird entertainment: the birdie bagel. A birdie bagel is a compressed ring of cardboard that is extremely durable. Once your bird gets the layers to separate, they usually find tearing them apart very satisfying and you’ll soon have the shreds of remnants lying around to prove it. They’ve loaded this up with six of them, and though the bigger birds likely will saw through the thin rope in no time, it wouldn’t be hard to string it back together with some sisal to extend this toy’s life. My timneh was fond of holding the smaller sized rings with one foot and tearing at them with his beak, even though he didn’t quite have the bite strength to get through them all the time. Your larger birds will have no trouble, though. If you prefer, they make a smaller version based around just one birdie bagel for smaller species.

Quick details:

Size: 15 inches long, four inch rings

Durability: High, the rope might give out, but the birdie bagels put up with a lot

Target birds: African grey, Amazons, eclectus, small cockatoos and macaws

Materials: Cardboard, wood, rope, and metal

Price: $18.10

11. Nature’s Instinct Foragewise Parrot’s Treasure

You can also make a game out of feeding them using these plastic puzzle toys. There are many to choose from, but we settled on this one for our timneh. We put high-value treats in it to entice him to figure out the mystery. He wasn’t always so inclined to do the work, though, so there is some drawback to these toys. They’re tricky, so if you have an especially obsessive bird, they could go a long way. Other variations on this include the Creative Foraging Systems Foraging Wheel and Push and Pull Feeder or the Four Way Forager from Super Bird.

Quick details:

Size: Three by three by four inches

Durability: High, should last months

Target birds: Medium to large birds

Materials: Polycarbonate and metal

Price: $14.70

12. Pete the Parrot Polly Wanna Pinata Bird Toy

Returning to piñatas for a moment, these toys that look like other creatures can make great options for the right bird. They’re better for medium to large birds, as smaller birds might not be able to manipulate the larger surfaces as well. My timneh had one like this, but he was intimidated by it, so it wasn’t among his favorite. For larger birds, though, these have the advantage of having interesting and multi-faceted textures, as well as being an actual piñata with an access panel in the back into which you can insert treats or more toys. In addition to the parrot-shaped one, there’s a Louie the Lion and a Don the Donkey version.

Quick details:

Size: Eight by five inches

Durability: Medium, easy to destroy, but packed with layers

Target birds: Medium to large birds

Materials: Coconut, palm strips, willow, sisal, and wood

Price: $11.99

13. Creative Foraging Systems Hide & Seek Refillable Canister

Distinct from the food puzzles above, this simple foraging solution adds complexity to smaller toys and extends their life. While inside the foraging box, birds can pull strips of material through the holes until they can eventually work the whole toy out. It’s a nifty solution to keep toys without a hanging mechanism off the floor of the cage and can be switched up regularly to generate new interest. The larger birds will probably bite right through this, but most other birds will make good use of this for quite awhile.

Quick details:

Size: Four by six inches

Durability: High, should last months

Target birds: Small to medium birds

Materials: Polycarbonate

Price: $15

14. Rypet Spoon Delight Bird Toy

Another common item you’ll see in bird toy construction are these plastic practice balls. They’re interesting toys in and of themselves, with the holes providing spaces through which to insert toys and holds for bird beaks. These versions in particular are interesting for what they’ve decided to pair with the ball. The chains and plastic rings versions are worth considering, but the stainless steel measuring spoon one is probably the best. Most bird toys have little bells hanging off them, which tends to intrigue most birds, but here the spoons perform that purpose while also being extremely durable toys.

Quick details:

Size: 13.8 inches long

Durability: High, should last months

Target birds: Small to medium birds

Materials: Plastic and metal

Price: $10.99

15. Planet Pleasures Nature Cluster Natural Bird Toy

Finally, the half coconut shell toy also forms the basis of a number of bird toys. They’re tough, natural, and safe. These toys combine them with several other natural materials including cuddlebone, bamboo pieces, and oyster shells for a complex, long-lasting toy. My timneh had the large size and it lasted well over a year. These are complicated and densely-packed toys that should provide hours of entertainment. You could even hang other toys off of them to make it even more of a challenge.

Quick details:

Size: Eight to 12 inches

Durability: High, good variety and amount of tough pieces

Target birds: All but the largest birds

Materials: Coconut, cuttlebone, faux leather, bamboo, oyster shells, and sisal

Price: $10.41 to $21.49

