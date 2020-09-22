12 Best Portable Dog Fences: Your Buyer’s Guide

Every dog owner dreams of a fenced backyard where Fido and Baxter can roam and rump and have fun – but let’s face it, it’s just not always possible to make that happen. Enter the portable dog fence, an easy and flexible solution that can travel with you on a camping trip or no matter where you are headed with your furry, best friend. These fence kits and playpens are especially handy for holiday travel, as some are both easy to assemble and sturdy enough to give you peace of mind – check out some of these temporary fence solutions.
1. AmazonBasics Foldable Metal Dog & Pet Exercise PenPrice: $35.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Light and easy to transport
- Ground anchors included
- Best for small or toy dog breeds
- Two sets can be combined for bigger play space
- Too light for large dogs
- Lower fences don't have doors but a stepover panel
- May be too flimsy if it's moved around a lot
If you are looking for a simple and cheap portable dog fence then this is the solution for you – as long as you have a very small dog. This fence comes in four different heights – 24-inch, 30-inch, 36-inch, 42-inch, and 48-inch – but it is not very sturdy.
Each pen has eight panels that for the smallest pen measure 24 inches by 24 inches and create a 16-square-foot enclosure. It comes with ground anchors and it sets up in seconds. The panels are made of metal, but his fence will not hold a rambunctious German Shepherd or an overjoyed Standard Poodle – it’s best for very small breeds, or maybe a pet rabbit or two.
Find more AmazonBasics Foldable Metal Dog & Pet Exercise Pen information and reviews here.
-
2. BestPet Dog Extra Large Portable Dog FencePrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to put up or take down
- Extra kits can be added for a larger play-area
- Rust-resistant coating
- May have some pointy wires - check carefully when assembling the first time
- Large dogs may be able to leap the panel
- Step over door design may be hard for some to access
Any dog owner knows that a portable dog fence can’t replace the real thing, but this BestPet Dog Pen is large in size and sturdy of construction. The panels are 38 inches tall and with eight panels in a kit, you can quickly build a nice size play-area. It can be put up in any shape that fits your needs – square, rectangular or octagon – and more than one kit can be put together for a larger area. The panels are made of heavy-duty, rust-resistant metal and no tools are needed for set up or takedown. It stores flat and can easily fit in a camper or car.
Find more BestPet Dog Extra Large Portable Dog Fence information and reviews here.
-
3. YAHEETECH Heavy Duty Foldable Metal Dog PenPrice: $279.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ground stakes included
- Easy assembly without tools
- Can be combined with other kit for larger pen
- Smallest door can be tricky to close
- Finish may dull if exposed to weather
- The tallest fence panels can be difficult to move
Here’s a flexible and heavy-duty, portable dog fence that’s meant to be used outside, but can do double-duty as a whelping-area inside. The panels come in three heights – 24 inches, 32 inches, and 40 inches – so make sure you pick one that’s tall enough for your favorite doggo. Each kit holds 16 panels and may be assembled in many different shapes: round, square, and octagon, just to mention a few. You can also use the panels in a straight line to for instance close off part of your yard. There are two entrances: a small door that allows you to easily reach in for food bowls, toys, or to lift smaller pets out, and a larger door for you and your dog to use together. It’s a sturdy and functional solution.
Find more YAHEETECH Heavy Duty Foldable Metal Dog Pen information and reviews here.
-
4. MAGINELS Pet Playpen For Small Dogs & PetsPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Especially good for smaller docile pets
- Can be used as a barrier to protect furniture
- Several kits can be combined for larger play-area
- Not very solid
- Do not step over or lean on
- Adding zip-ties to secure the panels is a good idea
- Indoor use only
This portable dog fence is extremely light-weight and it is not meant for containing a growing litter of cute, rambunctious puppies, or even a small but very active dog. However, it is perfect for shielding your Christmas tree from curious dog noses or for directing dog traffic, say to close off the kitchen so you can cook in peace. The plastic and metal panels are 28 inches tall and 20 inches wide, and they can be put together in a variety of creative shapes. They connect with little plastic caps on the top and bottom part of the panel, and it’s easy to put the pen up.
Find more MAGINELS Pet Playpen For Small Dogs & Pets information and reviews here.
-
5. Giantex 48-Inch Dog Playpen For Tall DogsPrice: $259.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Metal panels have rounded edges
- Two doors for easy access
- Put up and takedown without using tools
- Very sturdy design
- Can be used outdoors and is rust-resistant
- The doors are narrow
- Not so stable on uneven ground
- Best suited to stay in one place for longer time preriods
Owners of big dogs are all too familiar with the challenges they bring: how to find a bed that’s big enough, how to fit them in the car or find a cute collar, or even a raincoat. As we searched for a solid portable dog fence for taller dogs, we came across the Giantex 48 Inch Dog Playpen and it seems to fit the bill. It is very sturdy, and high quality, and the kits come with either 40-inch tall panels or 48-inch tall panels – it’s a favorite among campers with large dogs.
The fence panels are all rust-resistant steel with rounded edges and they are very easy to set up without any tools. It has easy access through two doors or can be set up as a run outside your camper. This fence will hold larger, well-trained dogs who won’t attempt to jump it.
Find more Giantex 48-Inch Dog Playpen For Tall Dogs information and reviews here.
-
6. Zampa Portable Dog Popup Nylon PlaypenPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with carrying case
- Works indoors and outdoors equally well
- Weather resistant - a brief shower will not hurt it
- For small dogs only
- Fabric may rip or tear
- Only suitabel for toy breeds
So this dog pen is a little different: no heavy metal panels here and absolutely no assembly because it pops right up. If you go camping with a smaller dog and need a safe place to keep it outside your tent or camper, then this is the solution for you. Made out of nylon the Zampa Portable Dog & Pet Pen has a solid bottom which means no muddy paws (!!) and it’s weather-resistant and super easy for travel use. It comes in four fashionable colors – including light pink for the Princess dog in your life – and it has an airy design with plenty of ventilation panels. It’s is also great for small dogs who stay in hotel rooms as it can be set up inside, and it’s much roomier than your standard travel crate at 36 inches in diameter and 24 inches tall. Comes with a carrying case so you are ready to go.
Find more Zampa Portable Dog Popup Nylon Playpen information and reviews here.
-
7. IRIS 34 Inch Dog & Pet Plastic PlaypenPrice: $83.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Non-skid Rubber Pads Protect Flooring
- Two models: with our without a door
- Panels are 34 inches tall and more kits can be easily added
- Made in the USA
- Should be secured to the ground when used outside
- Plastic may be prone to chewing
- Large dogs may be able to push this around
This portable dog fence and playpen is made out of durable, heavy-duty molded plastic, so it’s guaranteed to never rust. The contemporary design works in any environment and it comes in two models: with a door and without a door (the latter being the most sturdy) and is available in many different colors. If you use it indoors it’s easy to match your decor. The panels are sturdy but light and they interlock all the way to the ground, leaving no gaps for puppers to escape through. The bottom of the panels are protected with skid-resistant rubber pads and they will not scratch your wood floors. One kit holds eight panels and a second kit can easily be added on. Each panel is 24 inches wide so this is a roomy playpen.
Find more IRIS 34 Inch Dog & Pet Plastic Playpen information and reviews here.
-
8. Dreambaby Retractable Nylon Mesh Gate For Indoor & Outdoor UsePrice: $76.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two sets of hardware included for mounting in two locations
- Very sturdy mesh fabric
- Easty to clean
- Can be used outside for instacne to secure deck opening
- Must be mounted on wall
- At 35 inches tall some dogs may jump it
- Can't be used without hardware installation
So, perhaps you don’t need a huge playpen but simply a gate to keep Bowser and his begging ways out of the dining room during dinner. A baby gate is a perfect solution in this situation and this sturdy Dreambaby Retractable Gate is a great solution. You can get it in black or gray, and it’s made out of metal and plastic. What’s super cool about this one is that it comes with two sets of installation hardware so you can use the same gate in two different locations. The mesh is lightweight and very sturdy, even if your dog decides to jump up on it. Once installed on a wall or in a doorframe, the gate is easily opened with one hand – this is a very well-designed gate option.
Find more Dreambaby Retractable Gate For Indoor & Outdoor Use information and reviews here.
-
9. Cumbor 43.3 Inch Metal Dog & Baby GatePros:
Cons:
- Tension fit in most standard doorways
- Bars are close enough that dog can't wiggle through
- Solid construction for larger dogs
- Gate does not fit a space between 35 inches and 37.8 inches
- Works best in even door frames - measure both top and bottom
- Lock takes some time to get used to
Here is another option if you just need a dog gate inside your house. This one swings open like a regular fence gate, and one of its best features is that it closes automatically so you will never forget to close the gate. It’s excellent for door openings, stairways, and deck openings outside. It’s made out of high quality but light metal and it’s easy to install with built-in tension rods. The gate is very easy to remove when needed. The lock is a two-point pressure lock that even the most rambunctious dog can’t unlock by mistake. It’s perfect for keeping your pooch safe from chemicals in the laundry room or the garage.
Find more Cumbor 43.3 Inch Metal Dog & Baby Gate information and reviews here.
-
10. Freestsanding Four-Panel Wooden Dog FencePros:
Cons:
- Free standing - no holes in your walls
- Easy open and close gate included
- Secure support feet that will not scratch flooring
- Indoor use only
- Free standing so can be pushed aside
- Bars may be too far apart for very small pets
Here’s a cool and stylish solution if you need an indoor portable dog fence, and you want something nice. This free-standing dog fence consists of four panels and it’s made of wood. It is 31.5 inches tall and the wood stain is both environmentally friendly and completely safe just in case Fido starts to chew his way out. The panels are free-standing and come with two supportive feet, making the fence very stable in a Z or a C shape. One panel is a walk-through door with a suspension latch, so you will never forget to close it behind you. This roll-up dog fence comes with a limited one year warranty from the manufacturer.
Find more Freestsanding Four-Panel Wooden Dog Fence information and reviews here.
-
11. Pawhut 10 by 10 Foot Outdoor Chainlink Dog Kennel With CoverPrice: $369.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Will safely hold even the largest dogs
- Protects dogs from other dogs or wildlife coming from the outside
- Panels go all the way to the ground
- Not meant to be transported
- Tools needed for assmebly and takedown
- Best in permanent location
- Not for indoor use; could be installed in roomy garage
So maybe you are tired of flimsy fences and panels that just don’t quite hold up to your dog’s antics. If you are ready to commit to a real outdoor run for your K9 companion this is the way to go. Calling this Pawhut portable is a little bit of a stretch – you will want to find a good spot for this baby and leave it there – but it does come apart into panels for easy storage. This is a 10 foot by 10 foot chainlink dog playpen and kennel that will not come apart under normal circumstances. Think police dog resistant – it will hold up to all kinds of jumping and flailing – and it comes with a silver cover to protect your dog from rain or snow. This kennel is super sturdy and very secure. You will have perfect peace of mind when you leave your dog here.
Find more Pawhut 10 by 10 Foot Chainlink Dog Kennel With Cover information and reviews here.
-
12. Internets Best Traditional Four Panel Dog FencePrice: $86.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Folds up for easy storage
- 30 inches tall so will work for most small to mid-size dogs
- Easy to move from one location to another
- May be too light for larger dogs
- Not stable when fully extended
- Does not have a gate
- Sometimes the basic solution is the best: this is a traditional portable dog fence made out of wood and metal wire. It is 30 inches tall and spans up to 74 inches wide. It arrives at your home fully assembled and ready to go. When not in use it folds up easily and can fit behind a door or in a closet for easy storage. It’s most stable if you put it up in a Z shape but it does come with skid-resistant feet to protect your floors and make it more stable. Its simple but stylish design makes it a nice addition to any living space and it will help you keep your dog safe.
Find more Internets Best Traditional Four Panel Dog Fence information and reviews here.
Why does my dog try to run away?
Let's face it: some dogs are born roamers. They have never seen a fence they don't want to scale, a lock they don't want to break open or a yard they can't dig out of. If you find yourself with one of these endearing escape artists in your household, life can be a little difficult for both you and your dog.
Let's be super clear that scaping is dangerous for your dog - she can get out in traffic, perhaps get into a fight with another dog, jump in a stranger's car to go for a ride - the options and the sad consequences are endless. So no matter where you are you want to make sure your dog is safely contained behind a fence when she's not on a leash.
The Humane Society of the United States gives a long list of reasons why your dog may roam - or turn into a hairy Houdini as they call it - and some reasons are perfectly preventable:
Make sure your dog gets enough exercise by walking her several times a day. Letting her run out in the backyard is just not enough.
Dogs bond with their owners through walking together - it's that pack animal thing that you hear so much about - and frequent walks will strengthen the bond between you and your dog. And also keep both of you trim.
Does spaying and neutering matter?
It's always a good idea to spay or neuter your dog - a simple and affordable surgery that also automatically cuts down on your dog's desire to roam: they just sort of forget about that whole reproduction thing and become a lot easier to live with.
When is a portable dog fence & kennel needed?
Portable dog fences or panels are a great solution if you travel a lot and like to bring your dog along. Some set up easily inside, for instance in your dog-friendly hotel room, and they pack slimly so you can carry them in your car. They may also make a camping trip a whole lot easier as you don't have to keep your dog on a leash 24-7.
Do some research before you jump in for a big purchase and make sure you know what your needs are. Don't get an outdoor fence if you never go camping and if you are looking for an indoor solution make sure you measure every opening you are trying to cover.
The right roll-up fence or portable panels will make all the difference in keeping your dog safe and giving you peace of mind.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.