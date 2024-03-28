2 Mock Drafts Predict Broncos Trading Down, Selecting Drew Brees-Like QB

The Denver Broncos’ approach for the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft remains a mystery.

However, multiple mock drafts suggest the team trading down to earn more draft capital. In his March 18 feature, Pro Football Focus writer Trevor Sikkema had the Broncos trading the No. 12 selection and a 2025 third-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles.

In return, Denver gets the No. 22 and No. 53 picks. This proposed transaction will increase Denver’s draft pick haul from 7 to 8.

“With no second-round pick, the Broncos could aim to move back from No. 12 if they can’t trade up for a quarterback. The Eagles have an extra second-round pick, which could make this a deal,” Sikkema wrote. Philadelphia earned an additional second-rounder via trade with the New Orleans Saints.

Meanwhile, the March 25 mock draft by The Athletic’s Ben Standig has the Broncos trading their original first-round selection for four picks (No. 25, No. 58, No. 91, and No. 245), potentially increasing their draft spots to 11.

As Standig reasoned for Green Bay Packers potentially drafting cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, “Another team with 11 draft selections, the Packers move up 13 spots for arguably the best defender in the class. Mitchell dominated the pre-draft cycle after blasting off last season with the Rockets. This addition and free-agent safety Xavier McKinney bolsters a secondary that will face Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, (Keenan) Allen, and (DJ) Moore twice a season.”

Both Mock Drafts Suggest Broncos Choosing QB With ‘A Lot of Drew Brees’

Coincidentally, Sikkema and Standig predict the Broncos will pick Oregon’s Bo Nix after trading down.

Sikkema wrote, “I like the idea of Nix, one of the most cerebral passers in the country, getting to work with Sean Payton, who orchestrated plenty of methodical offenses with Drew Brees in New Orleans.”

“Drafting a first-round quarterback isn’t Sean Payton’s thing. Entering camp with only Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci probably isn’t either. Taking Nix offers youthful hope even if the Oregon standout is a bit older (24) than the typical rookie,” Standig justified.

With Payton’s offense valuing timing and accuracy, Nix is a great fit, considering his NCAA single-season record 77.4 completion percentage last season. That number dwarfs his 71.9 completion rate in 2022.

As draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. shared with The Athletic’s Nick Kosminder, Nix might be the second coming of a five-time All-Pro quarterback.

“I think Sean Payton will see a lot of Drew Brees in Bo Nix. Very similar hand size. Drew was 6-foot-and-a-half, Bo is 6-2. But they’re both 215 (pounds),” Kiper said as Kosminder wrote in his March 22 article.

Brees and Payton collaborated over 15 seasons in New Orleans, resulting in 9 seasons with at least 10 victories and a Super Bowl win. They brought out the best in each other, with Brees winning two Offensive Player of the Year awards while Peyton became Coach of the Year in 2006.

Likewise, the long-time ESPN draft analyst believes Nix’s age is advantageous.

“Bo Nix started a ton of games at Auburn and Oregon, battling through adversity at Auburn. Then, he goes to Oregon, and he puts everything together. He’s 24 years of age. He’s a mature professional already,” Kiper added.

Kiper’s Colleague Sees Broncos Trading Up For J.J. McCarthy In Latest Mock Draft

On his March 19 mock draft, Kiper predicted that the Broncos would take Nix with the 12th overall pick. However, his fellow ESPN NFL Draft analyst, Matt Miller, projects the Broncos moving up the draft board via trade with the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 4 pick.

“With quarterbacks going 1-2-3 to start the draft, I could see the Broncos getting on the phone and sending a package to Arizona for the No. 4 pick to get QB4. I think it would take something in the realm of pick No. 12, a 2025 first-rounder, and a 2026 first-rounder,” Miller wrote in his March 27 seven-round mock draft.

After trading up, he sees them selecting the starting quarterback who won the 2024 CFP National Championship with Michigan.

“McCarthy is a tough, instinctive, and accurate quarterback with above-average mobility and great play from the pocket. I’m not saying he’s Drew Brees, but the style of play would fit very well with what Payton ran in New Orleans. … McCarthy would be a sure bet to beat out Jarrett Stidham and start Week 1 for Denver.”

Miller sees McCarthy as the fourth consecutive quarterback selected to start the draft. He predicts Caleb Williams to the Chicago Bears at No. 1, Jayden Daniels to the Washington Commanders at No. 2, and Drake Maye to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 3 via trade with the New England Patriots.