Arizona vs. Texas Southern: Date, Time, Line & Channel

Arizona will face Texas Southern in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
Here’s what you need to know:
The Basics
Who:
No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Texas Southern
What:
NCAA Tournament – Round of 64
Where:
UD Arena (Dayton, Ohio)
When:
Thursday, March 19
Time:
2:10 p.m. Eastern
Channel:
TNT
Line:
Arizona opened as a 22.5 point favorite, according to OddsShark.
Scouting Arizona
Arizona is headed back to the NCAA Tournament — their 32nd appearance in 64 years. Their 80-52 win over Oregon gave them their first Pac-12 Championship since 2002 and a spot in the Tournament. Last season, they made it to their tenth Elite Eight.
They finished this season 31-3 overall and 16-2 in the Pac-12.
Record: 29-3 overall, 16-2 Pac 12
Coach: Sean Miller (6th year)
Offensive Points Per Game: 76.6
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 58.7
Scoring Leader: Stanley Johnson (13.9 PPG)
Rebounding Leader: Stanley Johnson (6.6 RPG)
Assists Leader: T.J. McConnell (6.3 APG)
Scouting Texas Southern
Southern Texas made it to the NCAA Tournament last season, but never made it past the first four.
They finished this season 22-12 overall and 16-2 in the SWAC.
Record: 22-12 overall, 16-2 conference
Coach: Mike Davis, 3rd year
Offensive Points Per Game: 68.2
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 67.4
Scoring Leader: M Gibbs (14.1 PPG)
Rebounding Leader: M Riley (6.5 RPG)
Assists Leader: M Gibbs (4.3 APG)