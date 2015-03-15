Arizona vs. Texas Southern: Date, Time, Line & Channel

Arizona vs. Texas Southern: Date, Time, Line & Channel

Arizona will face Texas Southern in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Basics

Who:

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Texas Southern

What:

NCAA Tournament – Round of 64

Where:

UD Arena (Dayton, Ohio)

When:

Thursday, March 19

Time:

2:10 p.m. Eastern

Channel:

TNT

Line:

Arizona opened as a 22.5 point favorite, according to OddsShark.

Scouting Arizona

Arizona is headed back to the NCAA Tournament — their 32nd appearance in 64 years. Their 80-52 win over Oregon gave them their first Pac-12 Championship since 2002 and a spot in the Tournament. Last season, they made it to their tenth Elite Eight.

They finished this season 31-3 overall and 16-2 in the Pac-12.

Record: 29-3 overall, 16-2 Pac 12

Coach: Sean Miller (6th year)

Offensive Points Per Game: 76.6

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 58.7

Scoring Leader: Stanley Johnson (13.9 PPG)

Rebounding Leader: Stanley Johnson (6.6 RPG)

Assists Leader: T.J. McConnell (6.3 APG)

Scouting Texas Southern

texas southern, texas southern basketball

(Getty)

Southern Texas made it to the NCAA Tournament last season, but never made it past the first four.

They finished this season 22-12 overall and 16-2 in the SWAC.

Record: 22-12 overall, 16-2 conference

Coach: Mike Davis, 3rd year

Offensive Points Per Game: 68.2

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 67.4

Scoring Leader: M Gibbs (14.1 PPG)

Rebounding Leader: M Riley (6.5 RPG)

Assists Leader: M Gibbs (4.3 APG)

