Arizona vs. Texas Southern: Date, Time, Line & Channel

Arizona will face Texas Southern in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Basics

Who:

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Texas Southern

What:

NCAA Tournament – Round of 64

Where:

UD Arena (Dayton, Ohio)

When:

Thursday, March 19

Time:

2:10 p.m. Eastern

Channel:

TNT

Line:

Arizona opened as a 22.5 point favorite, according to OddsShark.

Scouting Arizona

Arizona is headed back to the NCAA Tournament — their 32nd appearance in 64 years. Their 80-52 win over Oregon gave them their first Pac-12 Championship since 2002 and a spot in the Tournament. Last season, they made it to their tenth Elite Eight.

They finished this season 31-3 overall and 16-2 in the Pac-12.

Record: 29-3 overall, 16-2 Pac 12

Coach: Sean Miller (6th year)

Offensive Points Per Game: 76.6

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 58.7

Scoring Leader: Stanley Johnson (13.9 PPG)

Rebounding Leader: Stanley Johnson (6.6 RPG)

Assists Leader: T.J. McConnell (6.3 APG)

Scouting Texas Southern

Southern Texas made it to the NCAA Tournament last season, but never made it past the first four.

They finished this season 22-12 overall and 16-2 in the SWAC.

Record: 22-12 overall, 16-2 conference

Coach: Mike Davis, 3rd year

Offensive Points Per Game: 68.2

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 67.4

Scoring Leader: M Gibbs (14.1 PPG)

Rebounding Leader: M Riley (6.5 RPG)

Assists Leader: M Gibbs (4.3 APG)