University of Arizona Wildcats: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Arizona is headed back to the NCAA Tournament — their 32nd appearance in 64 years. Their 80-52 win over Oregon gave them their first Pac-12 Championship since 2002 and a spot in the Tournament. Last season, they made it to their tenth Elite Eight.

They finished this season 31-3 overall and 16-2 in the Pac-12.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Arizona’s Roster

Parker Jackson-Cartwright, guard (Freshman)

Gabe York, guard (Junior)

Craig Victor, forward (Freshman)

T.J. McConnell, guard (Senior)

Stanley Johnson, forward (Freshman)

Ryan Anderson, forward (Senior)

Dusan Ristic, center (Freshman)

Kadeem Allen, guard (Junior)

Brandon Ashley, forward (Junior)

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, forward (Sophomore)

Elliot Pitts, guard (Sophomore)

Matt Korcheck, forward (Senior)

Kaleb Tarczewski, center (Junior)

Trey Mason, guard (Sophomore)

Jacob Hazzard, guard (Junior)

Chris Johnson, forward (Junior)

Drew Mellon, forward (Senior)

2. Coach Sean Miller Has Taken the Wildcats to the Tournament 4 Times in 6 Years

Since being hired by the Wildcats in 2009, coach Sean Miller has taken his team to the NCAA Tournament four times, with two Elite Eight finishes and one Sweet Sixteen knockout.

They also went to the NIT in 2012, but couldn’t make it past the first round.

3. Arizona in Basketball

Arizona won the NCAA Tournament in 1997, and was the runner-up in 2001. They’ve made it to the Final Four four times, in 1988, 1994, 1997 and 2001. They’ve only not made it past the first round 12 times, with the most recent coming in 2008.

4. Arizona Beat Kentucky in 1997

In the 1997 Championship season, Arizona defeated Kentucky, 84-79, in the final round — something they’ll likely have to do this year for their second championship in school history.

They got that far after defeating South Alabama, 65-57; College of Charleston, 73-69; Kansas, 85-82; Providence, 96-92, and North Carolina, 66-58.

5. University of Arizona Was the First University in Arizona

The University of Arizona, established in 1885, was the first university in the state of Arizona. Located in Tucson, the school offers undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees.