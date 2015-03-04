How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Live Stream Online

Two of the NBA’s top point guards will be going head-to-head Wednesday night when the Portland Trail Blazers visit Staples Center for a Western Conference showdown with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Chris Paul of the Clippers, who have won 6 of 9 vs. the Blazers since their All-Star floor general, Damian Lillard, entered the league. In his past 4 games against Portland, Paul has gone for 24.8 points, 12.3 assists and 3.0 steals per game in those contests. Lillard hasn’t been at his best vs. L.A., scoring just 16.4 points per game, 4 below his career average.

Los Angeles center DeAndre Jordan has recorded at least 15 rebounds in 9 straight games and is averaging 14.4 per game on the season, tops in the NBA.

The Clippers, though, are ranked only 21st in team rebounding with 42.3 per game, while Portland is 3rd (45.7).

And check out this stat on Jordan’s scoring, courtesy of an ESPN Stats & Info tweet:

DeAndre Jordan has made exactly 1 FG outside the paint this season. Blazers at Clippers tonight (10:30 ET, ESPN). pic.twitter.com/jK4Qg8uvVn — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 4, 2015

Los Angeles is second in scoring offense, averaging nearly 107 points per game. The Blazers average 102.5.

There is no free, unrestricted live stream for the games. But if you have access to a cable or satellite subscription, you can watch in the following ways:

Watch Trail Blazers-Clippers Online

If you have the log-in info for a cable subscription with access to Watch ESPN, you can watch the game at WatchESPN.com. You’ll need a cable log-in and password, or the log-in and password of someone you know, to access the stream.

Watch Trail Blazers-Clippers on Mobile

Mobile and tablet users with access to Watch ESPN can watch the game on the Watch ESPN app. As is the case with desktop, you’ll need the log-in for a cable subscription with access to ESPN. You can download the app for free in the App Store , the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.