NCAA Tournament 2015: Odds & Favorites for March Madness

Before early Sunday evening, we didn’t know the entire NCAA Tournament field.

But we’ve known the favorite to win it all for months.

It’s no secret the Kentucky Wildcats would be the heavy favorite by the oddsmakers when the participants of March Madness were made official.

John Calipari’s squad breezed through the regular season and SEC Conference Tournament to post a perfect 34-0 record. They haven’t been tested in a month, when they escaped Baton Rouge with a 71-69 win over LSU.

Wisconsin, Duke and Villanova – the tournament’s other No. 1 seeds – are also considered favorites by the sportsbooks.

Per sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com (odds are subject to change):

Kentucky #1 … 6/5

Arizona #2 … 15/2

Wisconsin #1 … 17/2

Duke #1 … 9/1

Villanova #1 … 10/1

Virginia #2 … 10/1

Gonzaga #2 … 16/1

Notre Dame #3 … 25/1

Iowa State #3 … 33/1

Utah #5 … 33/1

Kansas #2 … 40/1

Michigan State #7 … 40/1

North Carolina #4 … 40/1

Baylor #3 … 50/1

Oklahoma #3 … 50/1

Wichita State #7 … 50/1

Louisville #4 … 66/1

Maryland #4 … 66/1

Northern Iowa #5 … 66/1

Arkansas #5 … 100/1

Butler #6 … 100/1

Georgetown #4 … 100/1

Ohio State #10 … 100/1

SMU #6 … 100/1

Texas #11 … 100/1

VCU #7 … 100/1

West Virginia #5 … 100/1

LSU #9 … 150/1

Providence #6 … 150/1

St. John’s #9 … 150/1

Xavier #6 … 150/1

BYU #11 … 200/1

Cincinnati #8 … 200/1

Indiana #10 … 200/1

Iowa #7 … 200/1

NC State #8 … 200/1

Ole Miss #11 … 200/1

Oregon #8 … 200/1

Purdue #9 … 200/1

San Diego State #8 … 200/1

Boise State #11 … 300/1

Davidson #10 … 300/1

Dayton #11 … 300/1

Georgia #10 … 300/1

Oklahoma State #9 … 300/1

SF Austin #12 … 300/1

UCLA #11 … 300/1

Wyoming #12 … 300/1

Albany #14 … 500/1

Belmont #15 … 500/1

Buffalo #12 … 500/1

E. Washington #13 … 500/1

Georgia State #14 … 500/1

Harvard #13 … 500/1

New Mexico State #15 … 500/1

North Dakota State #15 … 500/1

Northeastern #14 … 500/1

Texas Southern #15 … 500/1

UAB #14 … 500/1

UC Irvine #13 … 500/1

Valparaiso #13 … 500/1

Wofford #12 … 500/1

Coastal Carolina #16 … 1000/1

Hampton #16 … 1000/1

Manhattan #16 … 1000/1

North Florida #16 … 1000/1

Robert Morris #16 … 1000/1

UL Lafayette #16 … 1000/1