North Carolina vs. Harvard: Date, Time, Channel & Line

This season, North Carolina has personified the word streaky.

After starting the season 6-3, the Tar Heels then went 11-1 before ending the regular season 4-6.

Then UNC kicked it back into gear, beating Boston College, No. 14 Louisville and No. 3 Virginia to make the ACC Tournament title game, where it lost to No. 11 Notre Dame.

Now the Heels are the No. 4 seed in the West and will face No. 13 Harvard, who beat Yale Saturday in a one-game Ivy League playoff.

It has been an emotional season in Chapel Hill. Longtime legendary coach Dean Smith died in February. He was a mentor to current Tar Heels coach Roy Williams.

Harvard and Yale tied for the Ivy League regular season title and needed a win-and-in playoff game to decide the conference’s automatic bid. The Crimson won 53-51.

It’s the fourth-straight year Harvard is in the Big Dance.

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

The Basics

Who:

No. 4 North Carolina vs. No. 13 Harvard

What:

NCAA Tournament – Round of 64

When:

Thursday, March 19

Where:

Jacksonville, Florida

Time:

7:20 p.m. Eastern

Channel:

TNT

Line:

North Carolina (-10.5). Get the all lines and odds from sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Scouting North Carolina

Record: 24-11 overall, 11-7 ACC

Coach: Roy Williams, 12th season at UNC (27th overall)

Offensive Points Per Game: 77.9

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 68.4

Scoring Leader: Marcus Paige, 13.9

Rebounding Leader: Brice Johnson, 7.7

Assists Leader: Paige, 4.6

Scouting Harvard

Record: 22-7 overall, 11-3 Ivy League

Coach: Tommy Amaker, 8th season

Offensive Points Per Game: 64.2

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 57.2

Scoring Leader: Wesley Saunders, 16.3

Rebounding Leader: Steve Moundou-Missi, 7.4

Assists Leader: Siyani Chambers, 4.3