Northern Iowa vs. Wyoming: Date, Time, Line & Channel

The 5-12 matchup in the East pits two mid-major conference champions against each other. Northern Iowa, the Missouri Valley champs, will face Wyoming, the Mountain West champs. The Cowboys upset San Diego State to play their way into the tournament, while Northern Iowa got past rivals Wichita State, another tournament team.

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

The Basics

Who:

No. 5 Northern Iowa vs. No. 12 Wyoming

What:

NCAA Tournament – Round of 64

When:

Friday, March 20

Where:

Key Arena – Seattle, Washington

Time:

1:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel:

TBS

Scouting Northern Iowa

Record: 30-3 overall, 16-2 MVC

Coach: Ben Jacobson (9th year)

Offensive Points Per Game: 65.4

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 54.3

Scoring Leader: Seth Tuttle (15.3 ppg)

Rebounding Leader: Tuttle (6.8 rpg)

Assists Leader: Tuttle (3.3 apg)

Scouting Wyoming

Record: 25-9 overall, 11-7 Mountain West

Coach: Larry Shyatt (5th year)

Offensive Points Per Game: 62.2

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 56.0

Scoring Leader: Larry Nance Jr., 16.1

Rebounding Leader: Larry Nance Jr., 7.3

Assists Leader: Josh Adams, 3.6