Northern Iowa vs. Wyoming: Date, Time, Line & Channel

The 5-12 matchup in the East pits two mid-major conference champions against each other. Northern Iowa, the Missouri Valley champs, will face Wyoming, the Mountain West champs. The Cowboys upset San Diego State to play their way into the tournament, while Northern Iowa got past rivals Wichita State, another tournament team.
Here’s what you need to know about the game:
The Basics
Who:
No. 5 Northern Iowa vs. No. 12 Wyoming
What:
NCAA Tournament – Round of 64
When:
Friday, March 20
Where:
Key Arena – Seattle, Washington
Time:
1:40 p.m. Eastern
Channel:
TBS
Scouting Northern Iowa
Record: 30-3 overall, 16-2 MVC
Coach: Ben Jacobson (9th year)
Offensive Points Per Game: 65.4
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 54.3
Scoring Leader: Seth Tuttle (15.3 ppg)
Rebounding Leader: Tuttle (6.8 rpg)
Assists Leader: Tuttle (3.3 apg)
Scouting Wyoming
Record: 25-9 overall, 11-7 Mountain West
Coach: Larry Shyatt (5th year)
Offensive Points Per Game: 62.2
Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 56.0
Scoring Leader: Larry Nance Jr., 16.1
Rebounding Leader: Larry Nance Jr., 7.3
Assists Leader: Josh Adams, 3.6