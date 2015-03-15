NCAA Bracket 2015: Printable March Madness Bracket & Schedule

The best time of the year – arguably – is upon us. March Madness is here. It’s the time when rankings are basically thrown out the window and good ‘ole hard work and determination shine.

It’s where underdogs are given new life, and brackets are ruined because of it.

Here’s all the info you need to get ready for your office pool:

Print Your March Madness Bracket

Click the “download” button in the lower left-hand corner of the frame to download a printable bracket.

March Madness Key Dates

Tuesday, March 17 – Wednesday, March 18 – First Four at University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio

The First Four started in 2011 and refers to the number of games played. The games are between the lowest four at-large bid teams versus the lowest four automatic bid teams. And just because they’re the lowest eight in the tournament doesn’t mean that was the case during the season. The four victors will advance to the Round of 64.

Tuesday, March 17

Game: Manhattan vs. Hampton

Time: 6:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel: truTV

Announcers: Brian Anderson, Steve Smith, Lewis Johnson

Game: BYU vs. Ole Miss

Time: 9:10 p.m. Eastern

Channel: truTV

Announcers: Brian Anderson, Steve Smith, Lewis Johnson

Wednesday, March 18

Game: Robert Morris vs. North Florida

Time: 6:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel: truTV

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn

Game: Boise State vs. Dayton

Time: 9:10 p.m. Eastern

Channel: truTV

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn

Thursday, March 19 – Friday, March 20 – Second Round at various locations

The second round, also known as the Round of 64, is arguably the best two sports days of the year. Why? It’s when the underdogs create upsets and bracketology skills are put to the test. It’s 32 games in 48 hours where the No. 1 teams plays the 16-ranked team, No. 2 competes against No. 15, and so on.

Thursday, March 19

Game: Notre Dame vs. Northeastern

Time: 12:15 p.m. Eastern

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Brian Anderson, Steve Smith, Lewis Johnson

Game: Iowa State vs. UAB

Time: 12:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel: truTV

Announcers: Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce

Game: Baylor vs. Georgia State

Time: 1:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TBS

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Erdahl

Game: Arizona vs. Texas Southern

Time: 2:10 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TNT

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Rachel Nichols

Game: Butler vs. Texas

Time: 2:45 p.m. Eastern

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Brian Anderson, Steve Smith, Lewis Johnson

Game: SMU vs. UCLA

Time: 3:10 p.m. Eastern

Channel: truTV

Announcers: Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce

Game: Xavier vs. BYU/Ole Miss

Time: 4:10 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TBS

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Erdahl

Game: VCU vs. Ohio State

Time: 4:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TNT

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Rachel Nichols

Game: Villanova vs. Lafayette

Time: 6:50 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TBS

Announcers: Brian Anderson, Steve Smith, Lewis Johnson

Game: Cincinnati vs. Purdue

Time: 7:10 p.m. Eastern

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce

Game: North Carolina vs. Harvard

Time: 7:20 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TNT

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Erdahl

Game: Utah vs. Stephen F. Austin

Time: 7:27 p.m. Eastern

Channel: truTV

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Rachel Nichols

Game: N.C. State vs. LSU

Time: 9:20 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TBS

Announcers: Brian Anderson, Steve Smith, Lewis Johnson

Game: Kentucky vs. Hampton/Manhattan

Time: 9:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce

Game: Arkansas vs. Wofford

Time: 9:50 p.m.

Channel: TNT

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Erdahl

Game: Georgetown vs. Eastern Washington

Time: 9:57 p.m. Eastern

Channel: truTV

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Rachel Nichols

Friday, March 20

Game: Kansas vs. New Mexico State

Time: 12:15 p.m. Eastern

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Craig Sager

Game: Michigan State vs. Georgia

Time: 12:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel: truTV

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

Game: Northern Iowa vs. Wyoming

Time: 1:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TBS

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio

Game: West Virginia vs. Buffalo

Time: 2:10 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TNT

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn

Game: Wichita State vs. Indiana

Time: 2:45 p.m.

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Craig Sager

Game: Virginia vs. Belmont

Time: 3:10 p.m. Eastern

Channel: truTV

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

Game: Louisville vs. UC Irvine

Time: 4:10 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TBS

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio

Game: Maryland vs. Valparaiso

Time: 4:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TNT

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn

Game: Oregon vs. Oklahoma State

Time: 6:50 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TBS

Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Craig Sager

Game: Duke vs. North Florida/Robert Morris

Time: 7:10 p.m. Eastern

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

Game: Iowa vs. Davidson

Time: 7:20 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TNT

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio

Game: Oklahoma vs. Albany

Time: 7:27 p.m. Eastern

Channel: truTV

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn

Game: Wisconsin vs. Coastal Carolina

Time: 9:20 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TBS

Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Craig Sager

Game: San Diego State vs. St. John’s

Time: 9:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

Game: Gonzaga vs. North Dakota State

Time: 9:50 p.m. Eastern

Channel: TNT

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio

Game: Providence vs. Boise State/Dayton

Time: 9:57 p.m. Eastern

Channel: truTV

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn

Saturday, March 21 – Sunday, March 22 – Third Round at various locations

The third round is the called the Round of 32. It puts the second round winners to the test because they have less than two days from their first game to prepare for their next one. Thursday’s winners play again on Saturday and Friday’s victors follow suit on Sunday.

Thursday, March 26 – Friday, March 27 – Sweet 16 at various locations

The second week of March Madness kicks off with the Sweet 16 – or regional semifinals. These are similar to the second round with four games on Thursday and four on Friday.

Saturday, March 28 – Sunday, March 29 – Elite Eight at various locations

And for the eight winners, it’s another quick turnaround. The Elite Eight games put Thursday’s winners back into action and the winners from Friday hit the hardwood again on Sunday. The four teams coming out of the Elite Eight round are considered regional champs.

Saturday, April 4 – Sunday, April 5 – Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

The Final Four marks the last week of March Madness. Two games are played on Saturday between the regional champions, which are determined by the overall rankings of the four No. 1 seeds in the original bracket.

Monday, April 6 – National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

The journey to the tourney comes to an end. Yes, it’s such a bittersweet night because basketball season comes to a close, but a National Champion is crowned. It all goes down on Monday, just two days after the semifinals. Two teams, one winner, and it all goes down on April 6.