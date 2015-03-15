NCAA Bracket 2015: Printable March Madness Bracket & Schedule

The best time of the year – arguably – is upon us. March Madness is here. It’s the time when rankings are basically thrown out the window and good ‘ole hard work and determination shine.
It’s where underdogs are given new life, and brackets are ruined because of it.
Here’s all the info you need to get ready for your office pool:
Print Your March Madness Bracket
Click the “download” button in the lower left-hand corner of the frame to download a printable bracket.
March Madness Key Dates
Tuesday, March 17 – Wednesday, March 18 – First Four at University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio
The First Four started in 2011 and refers to the number of games played. The games are between the lowest four at-large bid teams versus the lowest four automatic bid teams. And just because they’re the lowest eight in the tournament doesn’t mean that was the case during the season. The four victors will advance to the Round of 64.
Tuesday, March 17
Game: Manhattan vs. Hampton
Time: 6:40 p.m. Eastern
Channel: truTV
Announcers: Brian Anderson, Steve Smith, Lewis Johnson
Game: BYU vs. Ole Miss
Time: 9:10 p.m. Eastern
Channel: truTV
Announcers: Brian Anderson, Steve Smith, Lewis Johnson
Wednesday, March 18
Game: Robert Morris vs. North Florida
Time: 6:40 p.m. Eastern
Channel: truTV
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn
Game: Boise State vs. Dayton
Time: 9:10 p.m. Eastern
Channel: truTV
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn
Thursday, March 19 – Friday, March 20 – Second Round at various locations
The second round, also known as the Round of 64, is arguably the best two sports days of the year. Why? It’s when the underdogs create upsets and bracketology skills are put to the test. It’s 32 games in 48 hours where the No. 1 teams plays the 16-ranked team, No. 2 competes against No. 15, and so on.
Thursday, March 19
Game: Notre Dame vs. Northeastern
Time: 12:15 p.m. Eastern
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Brian Anderson, Steve Smith, Lewis Johnson
Game: Iowa State vs. UAB
Time: 12:40 p.m. Eastern
Channel: truTV
Announcers: Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce
Game: Baylor vs. Georgia State
Time: 1:40 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TBS
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Erdahl
Game: Arizona vs. Texas Southern
Time: 2:10 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TNT
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Rachel Nichols
Game: Butler vs. Texas
Time: 2:45 p.m. Eastern
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Brian Anderson, Steve Smith, Lewis Johnson
Game: SMU vs. UCLA
Time: 3:10 p.m. Eastern
Channel: truTV
Announcers: Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce
Game: Xavier vs. BYU/Ole Miss
Time: 4:10 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TBS
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Erdahl
Game: VCU vs. Ohio State
Time: 4:40 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TNT
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Rachel Nichols
Game: Villanova vs. Lafayette
Time: 6:50 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TBS
Announcers: Brian Anderson, Steve Smith, Lewis Johnson
Game: Cincinnati vs. Purdue
Time: 7:10 p.m. Eastern
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce
Game: North Carolina vs. Harvard
Time: 7:20 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TNT
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Erdahl
Game: Utah vs. Stephen F. Austin
Time: 7:27 p.m. Eastern
Channel: truTV
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Rachel Nichols
Game: N.C. State vs. LSU
Time: 9:20 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TBS
Announcers: Brian Anderson, Steve Smith, Lewis Johnson
Game: Kentucky vs. Hampton/Manhattan
Time: 9:40 p.m. Eastern
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce
Game: Arkansas vs. Wofford
Time: 9:50 p.m.
Channel: TNT
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Erdahl
Game: Georgetown vs. Eastern Washington
Time: 9:57 p.m. Eastern
Channel: truTV
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Rachel Nichols
Friday, March 20
Game: Kansas vs. New Mexico State
Time: 12:15 p.m. Eastern
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Craig Sager
Game: Michigan State vs. Georgia
Time: 12:40 p.m. Eastern
Channel: truTV
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
Game: Northern Iowa vs. Wyoming
Time: 1:40 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TBS
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio
Game: West Virginia vs. Buffalo
Time: 2:10 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TNT
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn
Game: Wichita State vs. Indiana
Time: 2:45 p.m.
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Craig Sager
Game: Virginia vs. Belmont
Time: 3:10 p.m. Eastern
Channel: truTV
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
Game: Louisville vs. UC Irvine
Time: 4:10 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TBS
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio
Game: Maryland vs. Valparaiso
Time: 4:40 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TNT
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn
Game: Oregon vs. Oklahoma State
Time: 6:50 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TBS
Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Craig Sager
Game: Duke vs. North Florida/Robert Morris
Time: 7:10 p.m. Eastern
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
Game: Iowa vs. Davidson
Time: 7:20 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TNT
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio
Game: Oklahoma vs. Albany
Time: 7:27 p.m. Eastern
Channel: truTV
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn
Game: Wisconsin vs. Coastal Carolina
Time: 9:20 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TBS
Announcers: Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore, Craig Sager
Game: San Diego State vs. St. John’s
Time: 9:40 p.m. Eastern
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
Game: Gonzaga vs. North Dakota State
Time: 9:50 p.m. Eastern
Channel: TNT
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Mike Gminski, Jaime Maggio
Game: Providence vs. Boise State/Dayton
Time: 9:57 p.m. Eastern
Channel: truTV
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Doug Gottlieb, Evan Washburn
Saturday, March 21 – Sunday, March 22 – Third Round at various locations
The third round is the called the Round of 32. It puts the second round winners to the test because they have less than two days from their first game to prepare for their next one. Thursday’s winners play again on Saturday and Friday’s victors follow suit on Sunday.
Thursday, March 26 – Friday, March 27 – Sweet 16 at various locations
The second week of March Madness kicks off with the Sweet 16 – or regional semifinals. These are similar to the second round with four games on Thursday and four on Friday.
Saturday, March 28 – Sunday, March 29 – Elite Eight at various locations
And for the eight winners, it’s another quick turnaround. The Elite Eight games put Thursday’s winners back into action and the winners from Friday hit the hardwood again on Sunday. The four teams coming out of the Elite Eight round are considered regional champs.
Saturday, April 4 – Sunday, April 5 – Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
The Final Four marks the last week of March Madness. Two games are played on Saturday between the regional champions, which are determined by the overall rankings of the four No. 1 seeds in the original bracket.
Monday, April 6 – National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
The journey to the tourney comes to an end. Yes, it’s such a bittersweet night because basketball season comes to a close, but a National Champion is crowned. It all goes down on Monday, just two days after the semifinals. Two teams, one winner, and it all goes down on April 6.