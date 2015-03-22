Notre Dame vs. Wichita State: Date, Time, Channel & Line

Notre Dame has continued its postseason success. After winning their first-ever ACC Tournament Championship, the Fighting Irish received the No. 3 seed in the Midwest region. In the round of 64, Notre Dame walked away with the 69-65 win over No. 14 Northeastern. Then in the next round, it was an overtime thriller that saw the Irish top in-state rival No. 6 Butler, 67-64. And with the victory, Notre Dame gets another week and advances to the Sweet 16.

The Irish will face No. 7 Wichita State, which is under the direction of head coach Gregg Marshall. Over the last couple of years the Shockers have lived up to their mascot name – making an unexpected Final Four run two years ago and going a perfect 34-0 heading into last year’s tournament. This season, Wichita State got a selection committee bid to join the dance floor. In the round of 64 WSU slipped by No. 10 Indiana, 81-76, to set the stage for the in-state rival matchup against Kansas – the first time since 1993. The Shockers routed the Jayhawks, 78-65, and live to play another week of hoops.

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

The Basics

Who:

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Wichita State

What:

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

When:

Thursday, March 26

Where:

Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio

Bracket Region:

Midwest

Time:

7:15 p.m. Eastern

Channel:

CBS

Line:

Scouting Notre Dame



Record: 31-5 overall, 14-4 ACC

Coach: Mike Brey, 15th season

Offensive Points Per Game: 78.8

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 65.6

Scoring Leader: Jerian Grant, 16.8

Rebounding Leader: Pat Connaughton, 7.4

Assists Leader: Jerian Grant, 6.6

Scouting Wichita State

Record: 30-4 overall, 17-1 MVC

Coach: Gregg Marshall, 8th season

Offensive Points Per Game: 69.7

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 55.8

Scoring Leaders: Ron Baker, 15.0 ppg, Fred VanVleet, 12.7 ppg

Rebounding Leader: Darius Carter, 5.3 rpg

Assists Leader: Fred VanVleet, 5.3 apg