NCAA Bracket 2015: Blank, Printable March Madness Bracket

Selection Sunday is here, and the NCAA tournament bracket has been unveiled.

The tournament gets going March 17 and 18 in Dayton, Ohio with the First Four. The Round of 64 — known officially as the “second round” — will take place March 20 and 21, with the Round of 32 following on March 21 and 22.

The Sweet 16 is set for March 26 and 27, with the Elite Eight to follow March 28 and 29. The national semifinals will take place April 4 in Indianapolis, with the title game to follow on April 6.

