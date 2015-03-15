VCU v. Ohio State: Date, Time, Channel & Line

Virginia Commonwealth University is headed to the NCAA Tournament after a 71-65 win over the Dayton Flyers for the Atlantic 10 Championship. This is their fifth straight year in the Tournament. They finished the season 26-9 overall and 12-6 in the conference. With the conference tournament championship, VCU earned an automatic bid to the dance.

The VCU Rams will matchup against Ohio State first.

After an early dismissal in the tournament last year, Ohio State has continued to scratch and claw this season. The Buckeyes finished 23-9 overall and 11-7 in the Big Ten.

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

The Basics

Who:

No. 7 VCU vs. No. 10 Ohio State

What:

NCAA Tournament Round of 64

When:

Thursday, March 19

Where:

Rose Garden in Portland, Oregon

Bracket Region:

West

Time:

4:40 p.m. Eastern

Channel:

TNT

Line:

The opening line isn’t out yet. We’ll update this post when it moves. In the meantime, OddsShark has a betting-focused matchup preview.

Scouting VCU

Record: 26-9 overall, 12-6 Atlantic 10

Coach: Shaka Smart, 6th season

Offensive Points Per Game: 72.5

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 65.5

Scoring Leader: Treveon Graham, 16.2

Rebounding Leader: Treveon Graham, 6.8

Assists Leader: Briante Weber, 4.3 – out with injury.

Scouting Ohio State

Record: 23-9 overall, 11-7 Big Ten

Coach: Thad Matta, 11th season

Offensive Points Per Game: 76.1

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 62.0

Scoring Leaders: D’Angelo Russell, 19.3, Sam Thompson, 10.2

Rebounding Leader: D’Angelo Russell, 5.6

Assists Leader: Shannon Scott, 5.8