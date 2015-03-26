How to Watch Arizona vs. Xavier Live Stream Online

After a week of literal madness, the field of 68 has dwindled to just 16 still vying for the national championship. And by the end of the day, four teams will have punched their tickets to the Elite Eight today, Thursday, March 26. The nightcap on Day 1 of the Sweet 16 is No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 6 Xavier.

Arizona is back in the NCAA Tournament for its 32nd appearance in 64 years. The Wildcats’ 80-52 win over Oregon gave them their first Pac-12 Championship since 2002 and an automatic bid to the Big Dance. Arizona easily defeated No. 15 Texas Southern in the round of 64 and knocked off No. 10 Ohio State to extend their season another week.

The Wildcats will matchup against Xavier.

The Musketeers earned their pass to the dance floor by receiving a selection committee bid. In the round of 64, Xavier bypassed No. 11 Ole Miss, 76-57 before knocking off No. 14 Georgia State. The Musketeers head into the Sweet 16 posting a 23-13 overall record.

The game starts at 10:17 p.m. Eastern and will be covered by TBS. The announcers for the game will be Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner and Rachel Nichols.

The winner between Arizona and Xavier will move on to face the winner of No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 4 North Carolina in the Elite Eight. That game will take place on Saturday, March 28.

But before that happens, here’s how to watch Arizona vs. Xavier online and on mobile:

