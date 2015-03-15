Wofford College Terriers: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Wofford College (28-6) won the Southern Conference Championship over Furman, 67-64. The Terriers were also the conference’s regular season champions.

Here’s what you need to know about the Terriers:

1. Wofford is in the Tournament for a Second Straight Year

This will be Wofford’s fourth trip to the NCAA Tournament and the second in a row. The No. 15 Terriers fell to the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines last season in the first game of the tournament. The Terriers have never won a NCAA tournament game.

Wofford made back-to-back trips to the tournament in 2010 and 2011, losing to Wisconsin and BYU.

2. Karl Cochran is the Terriers’ Leading Scorer

The Terriers are led by senior guard Karl Cochran, who averaged 14.9 points per game. His back-court mate Spencer Collins, a junior, averaged 11.6 ppg, while senior forward Lee Skinner scored 10 ppg.

Cochran, a deadly 3-point shooter, was named the conference’s player of the year.

3. The Terriers Will Lean on NCAA Experience

Wofford’s core players returned from last season’s trip to the NCAA Tournament and hope to have better success this time around. Head Coach Mike Young told TheState.com:

To do it again is special – our fourth in six years and with as fun a group as I’ve ever had in 29 years of coaching. These are team guys and selfless guys who represent the college and Spartanburg with unbelievable class. To be able to come in here with that net and represent our school in the NCAA Tournament again is beyond comprehension, and I’m really excited about it. (These are) high-character people. You don’t (win championships) with selfish, self-absorbed guys. These guys are about winning.

The Terriers also faced tough tests this season, winning at NC State 55-54. They also played at Duke and West Virginia.

4. Young Helped Take the Terriers From D-II to D-I

Young has been Wofford’s coach since 2002, taking over the program after spending 13 years as an assistant at the school.

During his tenure at Wofford, the school moved from Division II to Division I. He has compiled a 180-165 record in his time as head coach.

5. Wofford is Located in South Carolina

Wofford College is located in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The college was founded in 1854 by the United Methodist Church. There are about 1,500 undergraduate students enrolled at the college.

Notable alumni include ESPN’s Wendi Nix, Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson and former Air Force football coach Fisher DeBerry.