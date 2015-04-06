NCAA Bracket & Schedule 2015: The National Championship

Well the stage for the National Championship has been set, and to the surprise of many, No. 1 Kentucky – which was 38-0 heading into the Final Four – is not one of the teams vying for the title.

It’s still two No. 1 seeds, two storied programs and two highly successful coaches, but the teams competing for that coveted National Championship trophy are No. 1 Wisconsin and No. 1 Duke.

Wisconsin, which is under the direction of Bo Ryan, is in its second-consecutive Final Four appearance. After winning the Big Ten Conference Tournament to earn an automatic bid, the Badgers have knocked off No. 16 Coastal Carolina, No. 8 Oregon, No. 4 North Carolina, No. 2 Arizona and put a massive stop to No. 1 Kentucky’s perfect 38-0 run. If Wisky wins the title, it’ll be the program’s first since 1941 and the second in school history.

Wisconsin will face-off against the NCAA’s winningest coach, Mike Krzyzewski, and his Blue Devils’ squad.

Duke received a selection committee bid as the top-seed in the South region bracket. Since then, the Blue Devils defeated No. 16 Robert Morris, No. 8 San Diego State, No. 5 Utah, No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 7 Michigan State in the Final Four. This is Duke’s first trip back to the final dance since winning it in 2010.

The final dance on Monday, April 6 starts at 9:18 p.m. Eastern, and the announcers will be Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson.

We’ll have the final updated bracket once the game concludes. In the meantime, here’s all the info you need including a printable bracket and the game info complete with times, TV channels and broadcasters:

Print Your Updated March Madness Bracket

Click the “download” button in the lower left-hand corner of the frame to download a printable bracket.

National Championship

Monday, April 6

Game: No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 1 Duke

Final Score: Duke 68, Wisconsin 63