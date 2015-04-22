Seattle Seahawks Schedule 2015: Dates & Opponents

There is no reason the Seahawks won’t be one of the best teams in the NFC again. Russell Wilson is back and they picked up Jimmy Graham in the process.

Seattle Seahawks Schedule 2015

Week 1: Sept. 13 at St. Louis Rams

Week 2: Sept. 20 at Green Bay Packers

Week 3: Sept. 27 vs. Chicago Bears

Week 4: Oct. 5 vs. Detroit Lions

Week 5: Oct. 11 at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 6: Oct. 18 vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 7: Oct. 22 at San Francisco 49ers

Week 8: Nov. 1 at Dallas Cowboys

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Nov. 15 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 12: Nov. 29 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 13: Dec. 6 at Minnesota Vikings

Week 14: Dec. 13 at Baltimore Ravens

Week 15: Dec. 20 vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 16: Dec. 27 vs. St. Louis Rams

Week 17: Jan. 3 at Arizona Cardinals