Seattle Seahawks Schedule 2015: Dates & Opponents

There is no reason the Seahawks won’t be one of the best teams in the NFC again. Russell Wilson is back and they picked up Jimmy Graham in the process.
Seattle Seahawks Schedule 2015
Week 1: Sept. 13 at St. Louis Rams
Week 2: Sept. 20 at Green Bay Packers
Week 3: Sept. 27 vs. Chicago Bears
Week 4: Oct. 5 vs. Detroit Lions
Week 5: Oct. 11 at Cincinnati Bengals
Week 6: Oct. 18 vs. Carolina Panthers
Week 7: Oct. 22 at San Francisco 49ers
Week 8: Nov. 1 at Dallas Cowboys
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: Nov. 15 vs. Arizona Cardinals
Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 12: Nov. 29 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 13: Dec. 6 at Minnesota Vikings
Week 14: Dec. 13 at Baltimore Ravens
Week 15: Dec. 20 vs. Cleveland Browns
Week 16: Dec. 27 vs. St. Louis Rams
Week 17: Jan. 3 at Arizona Cardinals
