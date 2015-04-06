How to Watch the National Championship Live Stream Online for Free

And then there were two.

Two storied teams – one going for its first National Championship in 74 years, and the other just five years removed for its last title. It’s No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 1 Duke.

Wisconsin, which is under the direction of Bo Ryan, is in its second-consecutive Final Four appearance. After winning the Big Ten Conference Tournament to earn an automatic bid, the Badgers have knocked off No. 16 Coastal Carolina, No. 8 Oregon, No. 4 North Carolina, No. 2 Arizona and put a massive stop to No. 1 Kentucky’s perfect 38-0 run. If Wisky wins the title, it’ll be the program’s first since 1941 and the second in school history.

Wisconsin will face-off against the NCAA’s winningest coach, Mike Krzyzewski, and his Blue Devils’ squad.

Duke received a selection committee bid as the top-seed in the South region bracket. Since then, the Blue Devils defeated No. 16 Robert Morris, No. 8 San Diego State, No. 5 Utah, No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 7 Michigan State in the Final Four. This is Duke’s first trip back to the final dance since winning it in 2010.

The final dance on Monday, April 6 starts at 9:18 p.m. Eastern, and the announcers will be Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson.

Here’s how to watch the National Championship game online and on mobile:

Watch the National Championship Online

Watch the National Championship on Mobile