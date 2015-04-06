How to Watch the National Championship Live Stream Online for Free

  • Published
  • Updated

Duke's Quinn Cook goes up for the shot against Michigan State in the Elite Eight game of the 2015 NCAA men's basketball tournament. (Getty)

And then there were two.

Two storied teams – one going for its first National Championship in 74 years, and the other just five years removed for its last title. It’s No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 1 Duke.

Wisconsin, which is under the direction of Bo Ryan, is in its second-consecutive Final Four appearance. After winning the Big Ten Conference Tournament to earn an automatic bid, the Badgers have knocked off No. 16 Coastal Carolina, No. 8 Oregon, No. 4 North Carolina, No. 2 Arizona and put a massive stop to No. 1 Kentucky’s perfect 38-0 run. If Wisky wins the title, it’ll be the program’s first since 1941 and the second in school history.

Wisconsin will face-off against the NCAA’s winningest coach, Mike Krzyzewski, and his Blue Devils’ squad.

Duke received a selection committee bid as the top-seed in the South region bracket. Since then, the Blue Devils defeated No. 16 Robert Morris, No. 8 San Diego State, No. 5 Utah, No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 7 Michigan State in the Final Four. This is Duke’s first trip back to the final dance since winning it in 2010.

The final dance on Monday, April 6 starts at 9:18 p.m. Eastern, and the announcers will be Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson.

Here’s how to watch the National Championship game online and on mobile:

Watch the National Championship Online

Frank Kaminsky gets to the rim late in the game as the Wisconsin Badgers win the epic rematch with Kentucky 71-64 and advance to play Duke in the National Championship Game on Monday night. Getty)

Watch the National Championship on Mobile

Duke's Jahlil Okafor goes up for a shot against Gonzaga in the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. (Getty)

