How to Watch the 2015 Preakness Stakes Post Position Draw Live Stream Online

The 2015 Preakness Stakes is this Saturday, May 16th and will be broadcast on NBC… but first comes the post-position draw for Saturday’s race at Pimlico. The 2015 Preakness Post Position Draw starts at 5:00 p.m. ET on DRF Live or HRTV.

Most of the this year’s Preakness contenders revealed themselves two weeks ago — the suspects were the horses who largely entered as the favorites in the 2015 Kentucky Derby.

THE favorite, however, was American Pharoah and despite one of the most talented fields in the history of the race, American Pharoah reigned supreme by outlasting Firing Line and Dortmund in the stretch to give trainer Bob Baffert his unprecedented 4th Kentucky Derby winner in his illustrious career.

How to Watch the 2015 Preakness Post Position Draw Online & on Mobile

The 2015 Preakness Stakes Post Position Draw Live Stream (Say that five times fast in your head now) can be accessed at: HRTV.com or DRF Live.

For mobile users, there is no additional app that needs to be download. Just access HRTV.com on your mobile device or tablet.