Benjamin Messi, Lionel Messi’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On April 30, 2015, the potential 2040 Ballon d’Or winner was announced, as Lionel Messi’s partner Antonella Roccuzzo announced she was pregnant with the couple’s second son. (Just kidding about the Ballon d’Or comment; but hey, his father has four already at 27!)

It was also confirmed that Thiago Messi‘s little brother will be named Benjamin.

Here is more information on the youngest Messi and why he will be named Benjamin:

1. Messi and Roccuzzo Have A Son Already

Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo have a son, Thiago, who was born on November 2, 2012.

Messi could not contain his joy on the birth of his first son:

“Today I am the happiest man in the world, my son has been born, thanks to God for this gift! Thanks to my family for their support. Love to you all!” (Facebook- Leo Messi)

2. Messi and Roccuzzo Picked The Name Benjamin Because Of Sergio Aguero’s Son

Lionel Messi is the godfather of Benjamin Aguero, Sergio’s son and Messi’s Argentina teammate.

Messi and Aguero have a great relationship, as Sergio made an Argentina kit for Messi’s son Thiago when he was born:

Although Messi has fantastic genetics, his son has big shoes to fill if he wants to be like his older Argentine namesake.

Sergio Aguero’s ex- wife is Diego Maradona’s daughter, so obviously his son is incredible at soccer already.

He is seen in this video from 2014 bagging an 8-yard goal in his first day of Manchester City training:

Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez also has a son named Benjamin and the name may have significance for South Americans.

More information from the website Behind the Name:

“From the Hebrew name בִּנְיָמִין (Binyamin) which means “son of the south” or “son of the right hand”. Benjamin in the Old Testament is the twelfth and youngest son of Jacob and the founder of one of the southern tribes of the Hebrews. ”

South Americans may take the “son of the south” translation and use that to name their sons.

3. Benjamin Will Not Have To Work Hard For His Parents’ Affection

Thiago Messi is one of the most publicized children in professional sports and his brother Benjamin will not lack for attention and admiration.

Some of the best images of his older brother:

Also, some images of Lionel tributing his son, including his thumb sucking like his little boy:

4. Messi and Roccuzzo Have Been Together Since 2008

The Argentine girl has known Messi since she was five. She is the cousin of Lionel’s best friend Lucas Scaglia and grew up in the same town as Messi: Rosario, Argentina.

5. Messi’s Busy Schedule Will Not Infere With His Sons

Although La Liga season is over, Messi has to focus on the Champions League final on June 6, 2015 and Copa America, beginning on June 11, 2015.

Thiago enjoys going to his father’s games, although he dislikes when his father goes on the pitch, and Roccuzzo, Thiago, and Benjamin should be at 2015-2016 matches for Barcelona and Argentina.