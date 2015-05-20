How to Watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2015

For new WWE Network subscribers, the month of May 2015 is free of charge. For those of you who take WWE up on this awesome offer, you’ll get to view the return of wrestling’s most dangerous match types. The Elimination Chamber has returned! Two championship matches will be set within this demonic structure – one for the Intercontinental Championship and another for the WWE Tag Team Championship. This special event/PPV will take place at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. Here’s what you need to know about watching this event take place. WWE Elimination Chamber 2015 is set to air on May 31. WWE Elimination Chamber 2015 Kickoff (will feature a special Miz TV broadcast with Daniel Bryan) – 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST • WWE Network

Here's what you'll need to know if you're looking to watch the 2015 return of the Elimination Chamber.

