WWE Elimination Chamber 2015 Preview: Matchups & Predictions

So for the month of May 2015, we’re getting an additional WWE PPV/Special event. Payback has come to a close and now we have arrived at Elimination Chamber. And get this – we’re getting two EC matches that will feature two championships up for grabs.

Daniel Bryan’s vacated Intercontinental Championship will be put up, plus the Tag Team Championship will be on the line between six deserving teams. Along with these matches, fans will get treated to a WWE World Heavyweight Championship bout and even one for the Divas Championship. Looking at this event’s card makes us think Elimination Chamber 2015 could turn out to be the best WWE Special event of the year.

Here’s our preview for all the announced matches at WWE Elimination Chamber 2015.

Neville vs. Bo Dallas

Predictions & Winner: For all the NXT faithful who followed these two Superstars, this is a special treat. We’re huge fans of both men (Bo Dallas has been severely underutilized thus far), which is why we’re happy to see them engage on a main WWE PPV/special event. Bo’s been a pretty smug dude these past few weeks and he’s made sure to target Neville’s injured leg just for giggles. Neville’s been amazing crowds with his high-flying arsenal and now he’s ready to use it on his returning rival. Even though Neville has been on a nice run since debuting on the main roster, we see Bo shocking everyone and grabbing the upset win. Neville’s leg injury will play a big part in this match, which is why Bo will capitalize on it to win. This feud shall continue, which means more entertaining BOLIEVE! speeches and matches with Neville.

Nikki Bella (c) vs. Paige vs. Naomi (Triple Threat Match for the WWE Divas Championship)

Predictions & Winner: Now that Naomi has aligned herself with Tamina Snuka, she’s grabbed a few winning pinfalls over the current Divas champion. Nikki Bella not only has to worry about the threat of Naomi’s new mean streak, but she also has to contend with a returning threat – Paige. Nikki’s odds of walking out of Elimination Chamber with her title intact are pretty low. Paige is always on the cusp of recapturing the title, while Naomi looks to be on the cusp of realizing her championship potential. We think this match will end with a new Diva holding the championship above her – Naomi. Expect some type of interference from Brie Bella and Tamina that will impact this bout’s outcome, by the way.

R-Truth vs. Sheamus vs. King Barrett vs. Ryback vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Rusev (Elimination Chamber for the vacant WWE Intercontinental Championship)

Predictions & Winner: We’re pretty puzzled over Neville’s exclusion from this huge match (we would have picked him to win, too). Daniel Bryan had to relinquish his Intercontinental Championship due to injury, which is why the title is up for grabs in the Elimination Chamber. Look at that competitor lineup – look’s impressive, right? The current King of the Ring will have to face off with a chamber full of other viable contenders. We envision R-Truth and Ziggler starting this match off first. Then, Sheamus, Ryback, Rusev and King Barrett will enter in their respective order. We see the final two men in this match coming down to Rusev and Ziggler, who will tear into each other due to Lana’s smooch time with Ziggler. So who do we think will become the new IC Champion. RUSEV! Now that Rusev is without his valet, we think he’ll get to reign over the WWE with a new title around his waist. Rusev’s next reign of terror shall begin. CRUSH!

John Cena vs. Kevin Owens

Predictions & Winner: The initial meeting between NXT’s own Kevin Owens and the current United States Champion John Cena didn’t result in a match. But it did give us one of the more shocking and coolest moments of 2015. Owens is a badass who just so happens to be a dominating prize fighter. Cena is definitely looking to teach the NXT upstart a lesson, which is why we’re getting such an awesome match. This one seriously has the potential to turn into the best match of the PPV. Owens will take Cena to the limit and Cena will certainly return the favor. For this 1st time match between both Superstars, we see Cena grabbing the win. Owens will walk away from this with a higher stock than before and return to the main roster sooner rather than later.

The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) (c) vs. Los Matadores (Diego and Fernando) vs. The Ascension (Konnor and Viktor) vs. The Lucha Dragons (Kalisto and Sin Cara) vs. Tyson Kidd and Cesaro vs. The Prime Time Players (Darren Young and Titus O’Neil) (Elimination Chamber for the WWE Tag Team Championship)

Predictions & Winners: Now this is the Elimination Chamber we’re super excited about. A tag team match has never been held within the structure (we’ve only had the chance to play it in past WWE video games). After seeing every team get into a battle royal war on RAW, every man got inserted into this championship match. The Lucha Dragons will rekindle their beef with The Ascension to start things off. Then, Los Matadores, Tyson Kidd & Cesaro, The New Day and The Prime Time Players will then enter in our predicted match entrant order. We don’t see the current tag team champions making it all the way to the final two teams, which means we see the titles changing hands. The last two team will come down to Tyson Kidd & Cesaro and The Lucha Dragons. Prepare to be shocked because The Lucha Dragons will pull off the ultimate upset! They’ll capture the WWE Tag Team Championship and begin a reign that kids and adults alike will appreciate.

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose (WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Predictions & Winner: Dean Ambrose is looking to terrorize Seth Rollins’ life once again. Dean made sure to force a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match with his former Shield stablemate and now it will take place at Elimination Chamber 2015. Every time these two dudes go at each other’s necks, greatness ensues. We’re expecting to see them go crazy during their championship match, plus we see The Authority and Roman Reigns popping up to even the odds for their chosen leads. Once the madness outside of this match blows over, our gut tells us Seth Rollins will sneak away with the win once again. To be quite honest with you guys, we don’t see Rollins’ championship run truly being in jeopardy until this year’s SummerSlam.