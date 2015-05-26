Steph & Ayesha Curry: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha Alexander Curry, are quickly becoming one of the most popular couples in sports as the Golden State Warriors search for their first NBA title in 40 years.

Here’s what you need to know about the Currys:

1. They Met at Their Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, When They Were Teens

Steph Curry, now 27, and Ayesha Alexander, 26, first met when they were teenagers at the church their families both attended. They were both in the youth group at the church, the Central Church of God in Charlotte, North Carolina.

But they told the Charlotte Observer that their relationship didn’t start then:

It’s funny, our parents used to make jokes about how cute we were together, but we didn’t know,” Stephen says. Ayesha remembers when she found out she and Stephen had both lived in Toronto and loved the same Canadian candy. “I got him some fuzzy peaches, but I was so shy I didn’t say anything. I just handed them to him and walked off,” she laughs. Stephen admits to being equally shy, but he says he was always aware when Ayesha was around.

2. They Were Married in 2011 After Dating for 3 Years

They reconnected a few years later while Ayesha was in Los Angeles pursuing an acting career and Steph was at a basketball camp. He sent her a Facebook message and they went out on a date, they told the Charlotte Observer in an article about their wedding. When she moved back to Charlotte, they started dating. Steph was a student at Davidson College at the time, playing on the Wildcats basketball team.

He proposed to Ayesha in her parents’ driveway:

“He asked me if I knew where we were standing. It was the spot where we had our first kiss,” she told the newspaper. “He pulled me close and started saying all these sweet things and then dropped down on one knee. I was in a state of shock.”

They were married in 2011 in front of 420 guests at the church they grew up in together.

Steph told the Observer he was overwhelmed when Ayesha walked into the church:

Our pastor told me to look at him if I started tearing up, but he was already way past my tear level. That was the best part of the ceremony, though. I still have that picture of her in my head.

3. Their Daughter Riley Was Born in 2012 & They Are Expecting Another Child

😍 A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on May 8, 2015 at 6:03pm PDT

Their daughter, Riley, was born in 2012 and has become just as popular as her father after crashing his postgame press conference following a Warriors win.

The Currys announced earlier this year that Ayesha is pregnant with their second child. She is due to give birth in July.

4. Ayesha Runs a Website About Cooking, Their Family & Their Faith

Ayesha runs a successful lifestyle website called Little Lights of Mine, where she writes and posts videos about her family, their Christian faith and cooking.

She posts recipes and sells olive oil on the site.

Ayesha told foodandwine.com, “I launched Little Lights of Mine because I was a young, 23-year-old new mom. I was home at the time and looking for direction. I started the blog as a place to just share everything. It quickly turned into a food-based blog where I would share all of my favorite recipes. It truly is my passion. I love it when someone tries a recipe of mine and posts a picture of the finished product. Completely rewarding. It makes my day every time.”

5. Steph Thanked His Wife After Winning the NBA’s MVP Award

#withhimshootinginthegym @wardell30 A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Jul 29, 2014 at 11:38pm PDT

In a heartfelt, nearly 40-minute-long speech, Steph Curry thanked his wife, among others, for helping him earn the NBA’s Most Valuable Player Award: