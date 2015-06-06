Cavaliers vs Warriors, Game 2: Date, Time, Channel & Odds

If Game 1 was any indication, we’re in for a very exciting NBA Finals.
For 48 minutes, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers played even basketball. It wasn’t until overtime that the host Warriors clamped down on defense and outscored the Cavs 10-2 in the extra period to get the 108-100 win and take the 1-0 series lead.
Game 2 is Sunday night Oakland. Tip time is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern and the game will be televised by ABC.
The Warriors are the favorites again, this time by 8.5 points.
The Cavs, who will be without starting point guard Kyrie Irving for the rest of the finals (knee), are looking to avoid the 0-2 hole before the series shifts to Cleveland on Tuesday.
Keep it here for all the game details, including time, television information and betting odds:
The Basics
Who:
Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors
What:
NBA Finals Game 2
When:
Sunday, June 7
Where:
Oracle Arena – Oakland, California
Time:
8 p.m. Eastern
Channel:
ABC
Cavaliers-Warriors Game 2 Odds
Odds provided by sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark and are subject to change.
Line
Cavaliers … +8
Warriors … -8
Over/Under
202
Money Line
Cavaliers … +285
Warriors … -370
2015 NBA Finals Schedule
All times Eastern
All games to be televised by ABC
*If necessary
Game 1 — Warriors 108, Cavaliers 100, OT, GS leads series 1-0
Game 2 — Sunday, June 7, 8 p.m.: Cavaliers at Warriors
Game 3 — Tuesday, June 9, 9 p.m.: Warriors at Cavaliers
Game 4 — Thursday, June 11, 9 p.m.: Warriors at Cavaliers
*Game 5 — Sunday, June 14, 8 p.m.: Cavaliers at Warriors
*Game 6 — Tuesday, June 16, 9 p.m.: Warriors at Cavaliers
*Game 7 — Friday, June 19, 9 p.m.: Cavaliers at Warriors
3 Comments
