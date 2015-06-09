Fantasy Football Rankings 2015: Top 10 Best Wide Receivers

As I mentioned in the recent Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings post, the NFL has turned into a quarterback-wide receiver league.

We just need to look at the stats for evidence. Look at all those wideouts with 1,300+ yards. Now, compare that number to 5 seasons ago. In 2014, there were 10, in 2010 just 3.

And we can also look at the rising number of rookie receivers making huge impacts when that was once unheard of. Three first-year pass-catchers dominated in 2014 – Odell Beckham Jr. of the Giants, Kelvin Benjamin of the Panthers and Mike Evans of the Buccaneers. All 3 made our Top 10 rankings for the upcoming NFL fantasy season.

For these early rankings, I went with Denver’s Demaryius Thomas and Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown as Nos. 1 and 2, respectively. Right now, these two are the standard for consistency. And that’s what you want.

But, keep in mind, it’s early. Things could change as the season nears.

Keep reading to see our Top 10 best fantasy wide receivers for the upcoming NFL season:

1. Demaryius Thomas, Denver Broncos

It’s going to be tough to get 184 targets from Peyton Manning as Thomas did a season ago, but with Wes Welker and tight end Julius Thomas out of the picture, it isn’t so far-fetched. Thomas led all players with 23 end zone targets and had 10 100-yard games in his final 13. If Denver can get a running game going, it will only make defenses more honest

2. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

Brown is the definitely the apple of Ben Roethlisberger’s eye, racking up 182 targets in 2014. He caught 129 of them for 1,698 yards and 13 touchdowns, which were first, first and second, respectively, in the NFL. Look at these game logs; Brown is about as consistent as they come. There is no reason to expect much of a regress, if any, and Brown could overtake Thomas at No. 1 in the rankings as the season gets closer.

3. Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants

Beckham is a human highlight reel, but does that translate to fantasy relevance? For him, yes. After the Giants bye in Week 8, Beckham bent and broke every secondary he faced. Seriously, click on this link to check out those numbers. Then watch the highlights above. I’ll wait. Ridiculous. Eli Manning knows how to get back into the good graces of fantasy owners and it’s through ODB. Sorry, Victor Cruz. Beckham just needs to stay healthy.

4. Dez Bryant, Dallas Cowboys

Bryant will never lead the NFL in receptions, but the man can get the ball in the end zone. His 16 TDs led the league a season ago and with Tony Romo looking his way all the time in the redzone, there’s a solid chance Dez can lead all receivers in 6-pointers again in 2015. Bryant is about to hit his prime and when he wants to be, he’s unstoppable.

5. Jordy Nelson, Green Bay Packers

Nelson is hitting is age-30 season, but he’s still in peak-performance form. And as Aaron Rodgers’ No. 1 target, Nelson has another year of dominance ahead of him. Nelson and Rodgers excel in the downfield passing game and with another 150 targets, Jordy is almost certain to reach 1,250 yards and double-digit TDs once again.

6. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

When on the field and not in the infirmary, Jones has never had a problem racking up the receptions or yards. While he’s only had 1 season of double-digit scores (10 in 2012), with the amount of targets Jones sees (164 a season ago), the potential is certainly there for a 12-TD campaign. And the Falcons might actually even make opposing defenses respect their running game, so that should only help Jones’ potential.

7. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals

Injuries plagued Green’s 2014 season, but we know what he can do when healthy. While Andy Dalton is not the most consistent quarterback, he knows who butters his bread and what receiver makes burnt toast out of opposing defensive backs. Look for Green to bounceback with something like a 90-1,250-10 line this season. If Green can stays on the field for 16 games, don’t be surprised if he finishes in the top 2 in targets.

8. Calvin Johnson, Detroit Lions

If quarterback Matthew Stafford displayed more accuracy, Johnson would be hauling in 100 passes every season, but he’s done that just once. In 2012, Megatron had 122 receptions on 205 targets. 205! That’s not happening in 2015 as Johnson is showing a few signs of breaking down at age 29. He’s young, but he’s also a giant at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds. You’re going see a vintage Megatron 9-reception, 200-yard, 3-TD game at some point this season, but the week-in, week-out consistency just wasn’t there in 2014.

9. Kelvin Benjamin, Carolina Panthers

I’m excited for Benjamin’s second season. As a rookie, he piled up impressive numbers and with that size (6-5, 240) Benjamin is certain to get a ton of red/end zone looks from Cam Newton. If rookie WR Devin Funchess can draw some of the defensive attention away and Newton keeps tossing it Benjamin’s way, the sky’s the limit.

10. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Whether or not Jameis Winston is the starter, Evans will get his. I mean, as a rookie he caught 12 touchdowns with Josh McCown and Mike Glennon as his QBs. Evans isn’t catching 100 passes. Probably not even 90. But a dozen touchdowns? Oh yeah, that’s very possible again as he will be leader in end zone targets. Evans is a Top 10 receiver in traditional formats, probably not in a points per reception (PPR) league.

The Next 10

Listed alphabetically

Keenan Allen, San Diego Chargers

Randall Cobb, Green Bay Packers

Brandin Cooks, New Orleans Saints

T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts

DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

Alshon Jeffery, Chicago Bears

Andre Johnson, Indianapolis Colts

Brandon Marshall, New York Jets

Jordan Matthews, Philadelphia Eagles

Emmanuel Sanders, Denver Broncos