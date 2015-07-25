How to Watch Canada vs. Brazil Basketball at Pan Am Games

It’s Canada vs. Brazil for men’s basketball gold at the 2015 Pan American Games.

For years, the Brazilians have dominated this competition, taking gold at three out of the last four tournaments, including in 1999 when it was last hosted in Canada. They look the part again in 2015, with three-time NBB (Brazil’s top professional league) champion Vitor Benite leading the way. The 25-year-old shooting guard has poured in 52 points in the last two games, drilling 10 of his 17 three-point attempts.

Of course, Canada, which will take home its first Pan Am men’s basketball medal no matter the result, has some pretty decent backcourt play, as well. Kentucky recruit Jamal Murray has quickly transformed from elite high-school recruit to national sensation this week. While NBA players Anthony Bennett and Andrew Nicholson have been more consistently dominant, the 18-year-old Murray has come up huge in clutch moments, most notably pouring in 22 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to propel the hosts over the United States in a thrilling semifinal matchup.

Brazil and Canada have been the best teams this week, so it’s only right they meet for what should be a scintillating gold-medal game. Here’s everything you need to know so you don’t miss it:

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2015

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBC

Live Stream: Read ahead to learn how to watch for free online and on mobile

Watch Canada Pan Am Men’s Basketball vs. Brazil Online

The game can be viewed live online on ESPN3, with coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET. Unlike WatchESPN, which requires an active cable subscription, all users with an internet service provider can watch ESPN3 live online. Here’s all the information you need to know about WatchESPN and ESPN3.

Viewers in Canada can watch the game live online at Panam.cbc.ca for free. Coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Watch Canada Pan Am Men’s Basketball vs. Brazil on Mobile

Mobile and tablet users can watch ESPN3 on the WatchESPN app. You can download the app for free in the App Store , the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.

The game can also be viewed via the CBC Sports app. You can download the app for free in the App Store or the Google Play store.

