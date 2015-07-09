How to Watch Scottish Open 2015 Golf Live Stream Online

The Scottish Open represents the European Tour’s final tuneup before next week’s British Open.

And the field won’t have the typical European Tour feel as a number of PGA Tour players have made their way to Scotland to get accustomed to the course style and conditions The Open Championship presents.

Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Jimmy Walker and Matt Kuchar are just a few of the Americans who will be playing in the Scottish Open at Gullane Golf Club in East Lothian.

Here’s the live weekend television schedule (all times Eastern):

First Round: Thursday, 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Golf Channel

Second Round: Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Golf Channel

Third Round: Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to Noon, Golf Channel / Noon to 2:30 p.m., NBC

Final Round: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to Noon, Golf Channel / Noon to 2:30 p.m., NBC

There is no free, unrestricted live stream for the games. But if you have access to a cable or satellite subscription, you can watch in the following ways:

Watch Scottish Open Online

If you have access to a cable or satellite subscription — either yours or someone else’s — you can watch the tournament online on the Golf Channel’s Golf Live Extra feature. You’ll need a cable or satellite log-in and password to access the stream.

Watch Scottish Open on Mobile

Mobile users can access live Golf Channel coverage on your iOS and Android devices using the free Golf Live Extra app. You can download it in the App Store and Google Play Store. As is the case with the desktop livestream, you’ll need a cable provider log-in to watch.

