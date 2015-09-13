Giants vs. Cowboys: Score, Stats & Highlights

Final

New York Giants 3-10-3-10 — 26

Dallas Cowboys 3-3-7-14 — 27

It was joy in Dallas and heartbreak in New York as the Cowboys staged a final-minute comeback drive on Sunday night en route to a one-point victory over their divisional rivals.

After a goal-line stand and questionable third down play call by the New York Giants put Big Blue up by six points with just over a minute left in regulation, Tony Romo marched the Dallas Cowboys down the field in response. Romo, who leads the NFL in fourth quarter comebacks, found Jason Witten with seven seconds left on the clock to give the Cowboys the dramatic victory. Here’s how it looked:

GIF: Tony Romo drops the snap, but finds Jason Witten for the win pic.twitter.com/RQosW9bh0F — The Cauldron (@TheCauldron) September 14, 2015

Romo finished 36-of-45 for 356 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Witten. The veteran Cowboys QB also overcame two interceptions as the Giants defense locked down for the first three quarters of play.

Eli Manning finished with 171 yards on 19-of-35 passing while Odell Beckham, Jr. was held mostly in check, recording five receptions for 44 yards. Giants coach Tom Coughlin took the blame for the play calling down the stretch, saying, “My fault at the end of end the game, nobody to blame but me. Decision to throw the ball on third down was not a good decision.”

If there was a downside to the Cowboys emotional victory, it was the apparent loss of wide receiver Dez Bryant. Bryant, who did not play throughout the entire preseason, left the game in the first half with reported dehydration before heading back to the locker room in the fourth quarter with a foot injury. He did not return to the game. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters after the game that Bryant had a broken bone in his foot and will need surgery.

Click here for a full box score on the matchup and remember, this is only week one.

Tony Romo Connected With Jason Witten With Seven Seconds Left

Comeback Tony strikes again.

The Dallas Cowboys marched down the field with just over a minute left in regulation, taking the lead with 11 seconds left on the clock as Romo connected with Witten from 11 yards out. The Cowboys offense sliced up the New York secondary in a way they hadn’t been able to all night, making it look easy to notch the victory.

New York Settled for a FG After a Cowboys Defensive Stand

As it usually is with the Giants and the Cowboys, things went down to the wire and got a bit crazy.

The New York Giants staged a late-game drive but stalled in front of the end zone as Big Blue’s rushing game was stood up on the one-yard line twice before Eli Manning was forced to throw the ball out of the end zone.

The drive had been kept alive with a Cowboys personal foul on third down as well as another third down conversion to Odell Beckham, Jr.

Tony Romo Threw His Second TD Pass of the Game in the Fourth Quarter

Apparently, the Cowboys CAN play it fast. Quick scoring drive cuts Giants lead to 23-20 with 5:08 to go. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) September 14, 2015

After the Giants took a 10-point lead following Romo’s second interception of the night, the Cowboys QB proved that the turnovers weren’t getting to him as he quickly led Dallas down the field and directly into the end zone, finding veteran tight end Jason Witten from one yard out.

With just over five minutes left in regulation Romo had thrown for 284 total yards with just eight incompletions on 39 attempts.

A Giants Interception Set up a Rashad Jennings TD

That New York Giants defense, the one that everyone was questioning heading into the season, the one torn apart by injuries in the secondary continued to make its collective presence known as the clock wound down on Sunday night.

Brandon Merriweather, who came to Big Blue just a few weeks ago, connected on a big-time hit on Dallas WR Devin Street, forcing the ball to pop out and land directly in the hands of Giants defender Trumaine McBride. The ruling on the field was, originally, an interception return for a touchdown but after review McBride was ruled out at the one.

That, of course, just set up New York’s first offensive TD of the night. Also check out the block laid out on Tony Romo:

GIF: Giants just wrecking Romo & Cowboys lineman Travis Frederick on that pick 6 pic.twitter.com/1EEGObchfp — The Cauldron (@TheCauldron) September 14, 2015

Rashad Jennings jumped over the goal line pile on the next play to give the Giants a 10-point cushion with just over eight minutes left in regulation.

Tony Romo Found Gavin Escobar in the Back of the End Zone for a Cowboys TD

Romo stood tall despite a collapsing pocket and managed to find Gavin Escobar for the first offensive touchdown of the night, making it a three-point game in the third quarter.

The touchdown was set up after a questionable pass call on Giants defensive back Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie on the previous play. Rodgers-Cromartie went up on what appeared to be a clean defensive play just outside the end zone but was whistled for the interference all the same and the Cowboys got the ball on the two yard line.

Romo made sure to take advantage of it.

The Giants Led 13 – 6 at Halftime

Two plays. Two turnovers and, quite suddenly, the New York Giants were rolling.

The Dallas Cowboys had controlled much of the game for the opening 25 minutes of play, but then Cole Beasley fumbled and Tony Romo was picked off and Big Blue jumped out to a lead heading into the break.

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie put New York on top with a fumble recovery and 57-yard return into the end zone while rookie linebacker Uani Unga, replacing the injured Jon Beason, notched an interception that set up a Giants field goal.

Dallas is dominating every stat category. Odell Beckham has been a non-factor. Eli looks off. But a -2 TO differential tells the story. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 14, 2015

It’s a tough blow for the Cowboys who, statistically, have the edge in just about every offensive category. Dallas out-gained New York 201-to-86 and held the ball for 22 of the 30 minutes of the first half. Tony Romo finished with 146 yards on 18-of-24 passing, while Eli Manning was 7-of-15 for 56 yards. Odell Beckham Jr., who took a major open-field hit in the first quarter – hauled in just one catch for three yards.

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie Gave New York the Lead With a Fumble Recovery for a TD

HUGE turnover for Giants' defense. Cole Beasley fumbles, DRC picks it up and runs it back for a touchdown … Or will it be overturned? — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) September 14, 2015

Remember those injuries in the Giants’ secondary? Well, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie isn’t injured. He can still run. Fifty-seven yards, in fact.

The New York defensive back picked up the ball after Cole Beasley fumbled it and ran back 57-yards for the first TD of the night. Check out the entire play and watch out for that Rodgers-Cromartie juke move on Tony Romo:

Cole Beasley tries to extend a play…FUMBLES

And Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie takes it to the HOUSE! #NYGvsDAL http://t.co/v880z4bA2O — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2015

Dez Bryant Left the Game With Dehydration

After missing the entire preseason with a tweaked hamstring, the Cowboys wide receiver left the game midway through the first half with dehydration symptoms.

He went into the locker room – with one catch to his name – to get fluids but was expected to return. Bryant returned to the game with 10:53 left in the second quarter, wearing a sleeve that covered the spot on his arm where the IV was put.

The Cowboys Opening Drive Lasted 10 Minutes & 24 Seconds

The #Giants stop the Cowboys and force a field goal! #NYGvsDAL — New York Giants (@Giants) September 14, 2015

The New York Giants almost forced a turnover on the second play of the game but the Dallas Cowboys were able to recover and, most importantly, stage an opening drive that last for more than 10 minutes in the first quarter.

Here’s how it all played out stats-wise:

The Cowboys' monster opening drive: 17 plays, 79 yards, 10:27. Almost all short, wide passes and runs. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) September 14, 2015

Tony Romo was a perfect 7-for-7 to start before Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was able to break up an attempt in the end zone. The Cowboys couldn’t put seven on the board, despite the overall efficiency of the drive, as the Giants defense held strong, particularly in the injury-ridden secondary. Prince Amukamara shut down a pass attempt to Dez Bryant on third down and Dallas was forced to settle for a field goal.

The New York Giants are hurting and they haven’t even played a game yet. At least not a real game.

There were plenty of terrible injuries this preseason. Injuries that made you gasp at the replay and injuries that forced teams to jumble their depth charts. Then, there were the Giants. No one was hurt like Big Blue was hurt in those four preseason games as injury after injury hit the Giants defense and tore apart a secondary that was already thin to begin with.

So, what does New York do against a Dallas Cowboys offense that isn’t just healthy but boasts one of the strongest offensive lines in the entire league? They play. Because there is no other option.

Prince Amukamara and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie will have to hold down the secondary like the veterans they are while the Giants defensive line will need a push from the get-go, bringing pressure on Tony Romo and shutting down the Cowboys run game.

Sure, it’s a test. But it’s also a season-opener and a rivalry game and a win on Sunday night could set the tone for the entire season. A loss could too. So, yeah, the Giants are hurting but they’re also ready.

