Tom Brady Stats & Highlights NFL Week 2 vs. Bills

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will look to improve to 24-3 all time against the Bills when his team visits Ralph Wilson Stadium in a key AFC East matchup on Sunday.

Brady has owned the Bills in the past, but will get a serious test from Mario Williams, a returning Marcell Dareus and the rest of the Buffalo defense that led the league with 54 sacks in 2014.

In Week 1 against Pittsburgh, Brady went 25-for-32, 288 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Keep it here for Brady’s stats and highlights throughout the game:

Tom Brady Stats

38-for-59, 466 yards, 3 touchdowns

Brady Threw Touchdown Passes to Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski in the 1st Half

Brady finding Edelman for the first TD earlier! https://t.co/6GOBhIKNAO — Patriots Nation (@NEPatsNation12) September 20, 2015

Gronkowski had 7 catches, 113 Yards & a Touchdown

Tom Brady is good pic.twitter.com/gQZWp16bdy — Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) September 20, 2015

Gronk was at his best Sunday, including hauling in this pass from Brady that set up a touchdown.

He Continued his Big Day With a Touchdown to Edelman in the 3rd Quarter

Run after catch master Julian Edelman caught his second touchdown pass of the game that gave the Patriots a 34-13 lead in the third quarter.

