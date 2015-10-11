How to Watch Saints vs. Eagles Live Stream Online

Drew Brees has, finally, got his team feeling confident.

The veteran New Orleans Saints quarterback led his team to its first victory of the season last week, notching an overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys. Despite some lingering questions about the overall health of his shoulder, Brees found a rhythm and a sense of confidence that has since spread to the entire square.

Sure, this is a team that is 1-3 but it is a team that is built on what Brees can do and, right now, what Brees can do is win. In fact, his late-game heroics last week earned the QB NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Now Brees will look to take down the Philadelphia Eagles for the first time since 2013. The Eagles are, for all intents and purposes, reeling, once again, after a disappointing late-game collapse to the Washington Redskins last week. Philadelphia is also 1-3 on the season, but it’s a much more frustrating 1-3 than the optimism coming out of New Orleans.

Kickoff for the NFC matchup is slated for 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX with Thom Brennaman, Charles Davis and Tony Siragusa on the call. Click here to check and see if you fall within the regional coverage location. Not going to be near a TV? That’s cool Here’s how to watch the game online and on mobile:

Watch Saints-Eagles Online

There’s no free, unrestricted live stream. But the following options are available either with a cable subscription or as over-the-top services designed for cord-cutters:

For those who are unable to subscribe to DIRECTV, the company is offering a streaming service called Sundayticket.tv, which streams non-national NFL broadcasts for a fee. The service is available for select households; you must enter your address on the website to see if you are eligible. If you are in the Philadelphia or New Orleans markets, you cannot watch the game on this service. There are several tiers of ordering options, depending on device. VisitSundayticket.tvfor more information.

For international viewers, NFL Game Pass includes every game live online (for both the regular season and preseason) for a fee. The fee depends on country; visit the website for more details.

For fans in the United States, NFL Game Pass allows replays of games to be watched on demand after their completion for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service. All games are available after the Sunday night game has been completed.

For those with a Sirius radio subscription, you may tune in online to internet channel 823 (Philadelphia broadcast) or 819 (New Orleans broadcast) for an audio broadcast.

Watch Saints-Eagles on Mobile

There’s no free, unrestricted live stream. But the following options are available either with a cable subscription or as over-the-top services designed for cord-cutters:

For those who are unable to subscribe to DIRECTV, the company is offering a streaming service called Sundayticket.tv, which streams non-national NFL broadcasts for a fee. If you are in the Philadelphia or New Orleans markets, you cannot watch the game on this service. There are several tiers of ordering options, depending on device. Visit Sundayticket.tv for more information. You can download the app from the Apple Store, Amazon Store or Google Play Store.

If you are a Verizon phone subscriber, you are eligible to watch the game your phone if you are in the Philadelphia or New Orleans markets. Download the NFL Mobile app from the Apple Store,Microsoft Store or Google Play Store for more. The service is also available for all nationally televised games.

For international viewers, NFL Game Pass includes every game live online (for both the regular season and preseason) for a fee. The fee depends on country; visit the website for more details.

For fans in the United States, NFL Game Pass allows replays of games to be watched on demand after their completion for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service. All games are available after the Sunday night game has been completed. Download the NFL Mobile app from the Apple Store, Microsoft Store or Google Play Store to use the service.

For those with a Sirius radio subscription, you may download the Sirius app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store and tune in to the Philadelphia or New Orleans Broadcasts.