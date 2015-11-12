How to Watch Bills vs. Jets Live Stream Online

This is going to be fun

The New York Jets host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night and while the focus will rest almost entirely on Rex Ryan’s return to MetLife, this is an important matchup for both squads.

Both teams come into the game after Week 9 victories last Sunday and while both teams face some injury issues – Ryan Fitzpatrick still has that nagging thumb issue and LeSean McCoy is dealing with a shoulder injury – the Jets and Bills are both confident.

After all, they both need this win. The New England Patriots are clearly the cream of the AFC East crop, but Thursday night’s winner could move into a prime position in the division and possibly add some control to its playoff fate.

Kickoff for the game is slated for 8:25 p.m. and is being nationally broadcast on the NFL Network. Not going to be near a TV or don’t get the channel? That’s cool. Here’s how to watch online and on mobile:

Watch Bills vs. Jets Live Stream Online

If you have the log-in info for a cable subscription with access to NFL Network, you can watch the game live online at NFL.com. You’ll need a cable log-in and password, or the log-in and password of someone you know, to access the stream.

For international viewers, NFL Game Pass includes every game live online for a fee. The fee depends on country, and you can visit the website for more details.

For fans in the United States and surrounding territories, NFL Game Pass allows replays of games to be watched on demand for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, and this game will be available to watch after it is completed.

For those who are unable to subscribe to DIRECTV, the company is offering a streaming service called Sundayticket.tv, which streams non-national NFL broadcasts for a fee. The service is available for select households; you must enter your address on the website to see if you are eligible. If you are in the Jacksonville or New York markets, you cannot watch the game on this service. There are several tiers of ordering options, depending on device. Visit Sundayticket.tv for more information.

For those with a Sirius radio subscription, you may tune in online to internet channel 803 (Buffalo broadcast) or 821 (New York broadcast) for an audio broadcast.

Watch Bill vs. Jets on Mobile

Mobile and tablet users with access to the NFL Network can watch the game on the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free from the Apple Store, Microsoft Store or Google Play Store. As is the case with desktop, you’ll need the log-in for a cable subscription with access to NFL Network to watch the stream.

Verizon wireless customers can also watch the game for free on their phones via the NFL Mobile app.

Finally, International viewers with a subscription to NFL Game Pass can watch the game on the NFL Mobile app, while fans in the United States and surrounding territories with a subscription can watch the game on demand after its completion.

For those with a Sirius radio subscription, you may download the Sirius app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store and tune in to the Buffalo or New York broadcasts.