Alabama vs. Auburn: Time, Channel, Line & Prediction

In the state of Alabama, there is one game that matters every year: Alabama vs. Auburn. This year’s Iron Bowl is a tale of two different seasons.

Alabama is 10-1 and playing for the chance to clinch the SEC West with sites on another College Football Playoff appearance. Auburn is 6-5 after beginning the season with lofty expectations.

While the season has not gone the way Auburn fans would have liked, the Tigers still have the opportunity to spoil Alabama’s season. If Auburn wins, there is a good chance it would eliminate them from contention for the SEC title and most likely prevent them from making the College Football Playoff.

Here is what you need to know about the 2015 Iron Bowl:

The Basics

Who:

2 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Auburn Tigers

When:

Saturday, November 28th 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel:

CBS

Where:

Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama

Line:

Alabama by 13.5 (Line is according to OddsShark and is subject to change.)

Last Meeting:

Alabama won in a shootout 55-44 in 2014.

Auburn Preview

Auburn has had a disappointing season and a big part of the problem is the uncertainty at the quarterback position. Jeremy Johnson was thought to be one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC heading into the season. He got off to a brutal start and the Tigers have alternated quarterbacks throughout the season. They have yet to announce who will start against Alabama.

Alabama Preview

Alabama is playing as well as anyone in the country. The team is built like the Alabama teams of old with a punishing run game and stout front seven. The offense has been powered by the physical play of running back Derrick Henry. Alabama’s defense continues to be the focal point of the team, and it has been difficult for any opposing offense to have success against them over the last two months.

Heavy’s Pick

Alabama 24, Auburn 14

Auburn will feed off the home crowd and hang around for a while in this rivalry game. Expect Alabama to pull away in the second half and get the road victory. It could be a long day for whoever Auburn starts at quarterback against one of the best defenses in the country.