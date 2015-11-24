Chargers vs. Jaguars: Odds, Point Spread & Over-Under

It’s 2015, and the Jaguars are going to be playing meaningful football in December. The Jaguars are winners of three of four, and are one game behind the Colts and Texans for the AFC South lead. They still have an entire round of divisional games remaining, making Sunday’s meeting with the Chargers an important one before the stretch.

San Diego is 2-8, but the Chargers have won four straight against Jacksonville dating back to 2010. They look to end a run of six straight losses Sunday, when they visit Ever Bank field as a 4.5-point underdog.

The key to the Jaguars success has been the development of Blake Bortles. The UCF product isn’t making less mistakes, in fact his 12 interceptions are tied for second-best in the NFL. What Bortles has been doing this season is taking more chances. Bortles has completed 44 passes of more than 20 yards this season, trailing only Carson Palmer (46). He’s letting Allen Hurns and Allen Robinson make plays, and he’s thrown a touchdown in every game this season.

If the Chargers were a TV show, they would be The Walking Dead. The Chargers offense has been decimated by injuries, most notably their top receiving targets. Malcolm Floyd, Antonio Gates and Ladarius Green are all playing hurt, and top-target Keenan Allen has already been placed on season-ending IR.

Here’s a look at all the betting info for this matchup, courtesy of OddsShark.com:

Game Info

Line: Jaguars (-4.5)

Moneyline: San Diego (+185) Jacksonville (-225)

Over/Under: 48.5

Trend to Know: San Diego is 0-5 in their last five road games