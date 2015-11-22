WATCH: Justin Forsett Breaks Arm vs. Rams

RB Justin Forsett left the field with the doctors and his right arm in an air cast. He has been taken to the locker room. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 22, 2015

The Baltimore Ravens disastrous season continued on Sunday afternoon as running back Justin Forsett broke his arm in the first quarter against the St. Louis Rams. You can watch the moment here, but be warned, it’s not particularly pleasant:

The Ravens have won just two games this season despite being competitive in nearly every single one of them.

Forsett’s injury is the latest in a string of season-ending moments for some of Baltimore’s biggest players. Steve Smith Sr. tore his Achilles earlier this season and defensive leader Terrell Suggs also saw his season end early. All of that talent on the sideline has been a major factor in Baltimore’s skid as the Ravens have found themselves at the bottom of the NFL barrel.

Forsett’s arm was placed in an air cast before he left for the locker room. The 30-year-old running back signs a three-year, $9 million extension with the Ravens in the offseason.