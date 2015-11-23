WATCH: Jeff Gordon Gives Interview After Last Race of Career

Jeff Gordon didn’t walk out on top, but that doesn’t take anything away from his historic career.

The future Hall of Famer finished sixth in the Ford Ecoboost 400 Sunday, falling short in his quest for a fifth championship. Still, in what was undoubtedly an emotional time for him, he managed to keep it all together and sum up his feelings following his last race ever.

Gordon led for nine laps early on but spent a good portion of the race around position 10. A late caution helped him move up to sixth place, but there was simply no catching Kyle Busch, who won the race and his first ever championship. The two enjoyed a nice moment afterwards:

As Gordon noted in his interview, it was a disappointing result considering a win would have resulted in one of the greatest walk-offs in all of sports, but the driver of the famous No. 24 car is still going to celebrate.

And after 24 years, 93 wins, four championships and countless other achievements and awards, it’s safe to say he’s earned exactly that.