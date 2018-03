What Time & Channel Are The Men’s and Women’s Australian Open Semifinals?

The Australian Open takes place in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, putting it many hours ahead of the time of day in the United States. So what time can you expect to watch the men’s and women’s semifinals, and on which channel? Find out below:

Women’s 1st Semifinal

Who: Serena Williams (1) vs. Agnieszka Radwanska (4)

Start Time, United States: 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 27

Start Time, Local: 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 28 in Melbourne.

Channel: ESPN2

Women’s 2nd Semifinal

Who: Angelique Kerber (7) vs. Johanna Konta

Start Time: Immediately following conclusion of first semifinal match

Channel: ESPN2

Men’s 1st Semifinal

Who: Novak Djokovic (1) vs. Roger Federer (3)

Start Time, United States: 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 28 (tape delay ESPN2). Match occurs live at 3:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 28.

Start Time, Local: 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 28 in Melbourne.

Channel: ESPN2

Men’s 2nd Semifinal

Who: Andy Murray (2) vs. Milos Raonic (13)

Start Time, United States: 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday, January 29 (tape delay ESPN2). Match occurs live at 3:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 29.

Start Time, Local: 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 29 in Melbourne.

Channel: ESPN2