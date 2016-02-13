Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao: How to Watch Live Stream Online For Free

Real Madrid hope to keep climbing up the La Liga table under Zinedine Zidane, even without the help of Gareth Bale.

Bale still hasn’t recovered from a calf injury, and will join Pepe and Marcelo as key pieces missing when the squad hosts Athletic today. Bilbao will also be shorthanded, as Iñaki Williams and Mikel San José will both miss today’s match with suspensions.

Madrid have won five of six games under Zidane, but still trail Barcelona by four points in the table. The leaders also have a game in hand, but both teams will be tested with Champions League matchups later this week. Athletic have climbed to sixth in the standings, but have allowed 20 goals in 12 road matches this campaign.

Today’s match starts at 10:00 a.m. Eastern and will be available on beIN Sports USA. There is no way to stream in the UK for free, but users in the States have several options, including SlingTV and FuboTV.

Here’s how to watch the match online and on mobile:

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Bilbao Online

If you have access to a cable subscription, you can watch the game online for free through BeIN Sports. You’ll need the log-in and password for a cable subscription — either yours or someone else’s — to access the stream. Frequently asked questions about BeIN Sports can be found here. There is also a Spanish Language option for the stream.

Users without a cable subscription can watch the game through Sling TV, an online streaming service that provides access to a handful of channels (including BeIN Sports) for a monthly fee. Sling TV offers an international sports package that includes beIN Sports that starts at $10 monthly. But if you’re looking for a way to watch a today’s game for free, you can do so with Sling’s free trial. Click here to sign up for Sling TV. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends, you will not be charged.

There is also a service, FuboTV, where you can watch matches from La Liga and other leagues for $6.99 a month. There is a 24-hour free trial option available. You’ll need a credit card to sign up, but if you cancel your subscription within 24 hours you will not be charged. Click here to sign up for a free trial with FuboTV.

For users outside the US and UK: If you have access to a cable or satellite subscription — either yours or someone else’s — you can watch the match online on your respective local providers. Please click here for a listing of local providers in your area.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Bilbao On Mobile

Mobile users can watch the game on the BeIN Sports app, which is free to download for your Apple device, your Android or Google device, your Amazon device, and your Windows device. As is the case with the desktop live stream, you’ll need a cable log-in and password to access the stream on the app. There is also a Spanish Language option for the stream.

Users with a subscription to Sling TV can watch it on their app, which can be downloaded for free in the App store or the Google Play store. Sling TV offers an international sports package that includes beIN Sports that starts at $10 monthly. But if you’re looking for a way to watch a today’s game for free, you can do so with Sling’s free trial. Click here to sign up for Sling TV. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends, you will not be charged.

There is also a service, FuboTV, where you can watch matches from La Liga and other leagues for $6.99 a month. You can download the app from the Apple Store or the Google Play Store.

For users outside the US and UK: Click here to find your local provider for the match.

Find out how to watch this game in Spanish at AhoraMismo.com: