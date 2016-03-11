UNC vs. Notre Dame: Time, TV Channel, Free Live Stream

Last year around this time, North Carolina and Notre Dame were battling it out in the ACC tournament championship.

They’ll meet again in the 2016 tourney, only this clash will be in the semifinals.

The Tar Heels made fairly easy work of Pittsburgh in the quarters on Thursday, while Notre Dame erased a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Duke, 84-79, in overtime. That’s been a common theme for the Irish against teams from the state of North Carolina, as they’ve defeated the Heels after trailing by double digits in each of the last two matchups.

Featuring two of the best offensive teams in America, this one should be non-stop action.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch:

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame Viewing Info

Date: Friday, March 11, 2016

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Verizon Center, Washington, DC

TV Channel: ESPN

