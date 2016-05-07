Kentucky Derby 2016: Full List of Horses & Post Positions

The 142nd Kentucky Derby gets underway at 6:34 p.m. Eastern from Churchill Downs. Heavy takes a look at the full field of 20 horses and their post positions.

A few facts about the various post positions courtesy of OddsShark. The 5 post has had the most winners with 13 while the 1 post is a close second with 12 winners. No horse has ever won the Kentucky Derby coming out of 17.

Several horses enter the Kentucky Derby with momentum on their side. Nyquist is the favorite after defeating Mohaymen in the Florida Derby. Creator won the Arkansas Derby, the most recent major Kentucky Derby prep race.

Exaggerator won the Santa Anita Derby while Brody’s Cause won the Blue Grass Stakes. Gun Runner won the Louisiana Derby in late March.

Here’s a look at the full list of horses and their post positions courtesy of NBC Sports.