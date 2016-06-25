USA vs. Colombia: Time, TV Channel & Lineup for Copa America Consolation

Three weeks from opening night in Santa Clara, Colombia and USMNT meet one more time to determine third place at Copa America.

Both teams were outplayed in the semifinals, though at least Colombia generated chances against Chile. USA were dominated by Argentina in a 4-0 loss, but at least they get key players back from suspension for their final match.

The host nation didn’t reach the final, but they can still make some history. USA has never finished better than fourth place at Copa America, losing the consolation match (to Colombia) in 1995.

With nothing on the line, it’ll be interesting to see if Klinsmann gives his young players a chance to start. Christian Pulisic has made appearances as a substitute, but Klinsmann already knows what his team can do against Colombia and should mix things up Saturday night.

Colombia controlled the first meeting between these teams, scoring on a corner early and getting a second before halftime on a James Rodriguez penalty.

Here’s the details for the match:

DATE: Saturday, June 25, 2016

CHANNEL: FX

KICKOFF TIME: 8:00 p.m. Eastern

LOCATION: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale AZ

LIVE STREAM: Click here for all the live stream information

THE LINEUPS

Lineups will be posted as soon as they are released.

USMNT:

Colombia:

Titular de COL vs USA: Ospina; Fabra, Murillo, Zapata, Arias; Celis, Torres, James, Cardona, Cuadrado; Bacca. — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) June 25, 2016

