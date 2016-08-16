Dorial Green-Beckham’s Fantasy Value After Eagles Trade

Dorial Green-Beckham has been traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles for offensive lineman Dennis Kelly. The question for fantasy owners is how this impacts his fantasy value and whether he is worth a late-round flyer in upcoming drafts.

His ADP prior to the trade was 135.2 which means he is going in the early part of the 11th round in 12 team leagues. People drafting DGB are not expecting him to be the centerpiece of their team.

He has been and will continue to be a late-round flyer. That said, he is worth a look in later rounds based on his potential. According to playerprofiler.com, he measures in the middle of the road on some of the key analytic metrics but at 6’5″ he has great size. He has only played one NFL season, and it can take several years before some top receivers break out.

He has yet to reach his potential, and he has an opportunity to start right away in Philadelphia. Talent has never been the issue with Green-Beckham, but concerns away from football have followed him from his college days. His rookie season was underwhelming given his ability compared to his initial production. He finished with 32 catches, 549 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Laquon Treadwell, Vincent Jackson, Josh Doctson and Travis Benjamin are all players being drafted around the same time as Green-Beckham. I prefer all of those options over DGB. While he is worth a look in later rounds, there are better options where he is currently being drafted. If you can snag him in the 13th round or later, he is worth a flyer.

If you have him on your dynasty team, you likely paid a premium price to get him. His value is about as low as it possibly can be right now, and you would wise to sit tight to see if the change in scenery can help him reach his potential.

Here is some of the reaction to the trade on Twitter:

Dorial Green-Beckham still has three years left on his rookie deal, at sub-$1M per season over the next two seasons. Kelly a FA in 2018. — Dion Caputi (@nfldraftupdate) August 16, 2016

Eagles WR depth:

1. Jordan Matthews

2. Nelson Agholor

3. Josh Huff

4. Dorial Green-Beckham

5. Chris Givens

X. Rueben Randle (cya) — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) August 16, 2016

WR Dorial Green-Beckham was drafted by old #Titans leadership. There weren't issues with him in TEN, just wasn't a fit. Eagles think he is — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 16, 2016

Loved the potential of DGB, but I've never been sold on his work ethic. Here's hoping it all clicks for him in Philly. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) August 16, 2016