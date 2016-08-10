Gymnastics Live Stream: How to Watch Men’s All-Around Final

Looking for a live stream of the men’s gymnastics individual all-around final at the Rio Olympics on Wednesday? There are a number of different options available, depending on where you live.

Competition starts at 3 p.m. ET, while NBC will show the replay during its prime-time coverage at 8 p.m. ET/CT/PT. Here’s a complete rundown of how to watch it all online or on other devices:

If you’re in the United States & Have a Cable Log-in

Desktop

Users can watch live real-time coverage online on NBCOlympics.com via the following links:

Men’s all-around final

Apparatus feed: Floor

Apparatus floor: Pommel horse

Apparatus floor: Vault

Apparatus floor: Still rings

Apparatus floor: Horizontal bar

Apparatus floor: Parallel bars

A telecast of NBC’s broadcast (8 p.m. ET/CT/PT, will be a replay of earlier competition) can also be watched at NBCOlympics.com.

For all of these options, authentication is required, meaning you will have to verify a cable/satellite/telco subscription by signing in with your–or a friend’s–username/email address and password.

Mobile & Other Devices

All the streams above are available via the NBC Sports app, which can be downloaded for free in the following locations:

App Store

Google Play Store

Microsoft App Store

Roku

As is the case on desktop, authentication is required, meaning you will have to verify a cable/satellite/telco subscription by signing in with your–or a friend’s–username/email address and password.

If You’re in the United States & Don’t Have a Cable Log-in

Desktop

Users without a cable or satellite subscription can watch a live stream of NBC’s coverage (starts at 8 p.m. ET/CT/PT, will show a replay of earlier competition) via Sling TV, an online streaming service that provides access to select channels for a monthly fee.

Unfortunately, NBC on Sling TV is currently only available to users in Chicago, Dallas, Hartford, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, San Diego and Washington, D.C.

Here’s how to sign up for a free 7-day trial:

1) Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2) Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free”

3) Create an account

4) Select the channel package or packages you want. Make sure to include “Sling Blue,” which includes NBC

5) Enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

6) Download the app for your computer to start watching

Mobile & Other Devices

If you have a Sling TV subscription (read above to learn how to start a free trial), you can watch NBC’s coverage on the Sling TV app, which is free to download in the following places:

App Store (or Apple TV)

Google Play Store

Amazon App Store (or Amazon Fire TV)

Roku

Xbox One

You can click here for a complete list of devices compatible with the Sling TV app.

If You’re in Canada

Desktop

Users in Canada can watch a live stream online via Olympics.CBC.ca.

The stream is free to watch, with or without a cable subscription.

You can click here for a complete rundown and FAQ for live streaming Rio 2016 coverage in Canada.

Mobile & Other Devices

Users can watch a live stream via the CBC Rio 2016 app, which can be downloaded for free in the following locations:

App Store

Google Play Store

If You’re in the UK

Desktop

Users can watch live coverage online via BBC.com.

The stream is free to watch, with or without a cable subscription. You can click here for a complete rundown of live streaming Rio 2016 coverage in the UK.

Mobile & Other Devices

Users can watch a live stream via the BBC iPlayer app, which can be downloaded for free in the following locations:

App Store

Google Play Store

Windows Store (or Xbox One)

Users can also watch via the BBC Olympics app, which can be downloaded for free in the following locations:

App Store

Google Play Store