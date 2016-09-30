What Time & TV Channel Is the Stanford-Washington College Football Game On Tonight?

No. 7 Stanford takes on No. 10 Washington in a Pac-12 matchup featuring two of the best teams in the country. ESPN will have the kickoff at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Here’s the details for tonight’s game.

Date: Friday, September 30, 2016

Time: 9 p.m. Eastern

Location: Husky Stadium, Seattle, Washington

TV Channel: ESPN

Line: Washington by 3.5 (Line is courtesy of OddsShark and is subject to change.)

Game Preview: Stanford travels to Seattle for a #Pac12AfterDark Friday night matchup. The game not only features two of the best Pac-12 teams, but has two top-ten teams squaring off in primetime.

Stanford continues its challenging start to the season after pulling out victories against Kansas State, USC and UCLA. All eyes will be on Christian McCaffrey who has the ability to make a highlight anytime he touches the ball.

Washington entered the season as one of the most intriguing teams in the country as many people predicted the Huskies to win the Pac-12. The Huskies needed overtime to pull out a victory at Arizona but have looked good to start the season. Unlike Stanford, Washington has had a light schedule with its biggest test coming last week against Arizona.

The Huskies have a number of playmakers including running back Myles Gaskin and receiver John Ross. Quarterback Jake Browning looks like one of the best young quarterbacks in the country. In Washington’s first four games this season, he has thrown for 904 yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions.