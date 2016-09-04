WWE Rumors & Spoilers: Seth Rollins May Face Kevin Owens at Clash of Champions

UPDATE: It was confirmed on September 5th’s Raw that Seth Rollins will indeed have a match with Kevin Owens at Clash of Champions.

There are just few weeks to go until Clash of Champions, the upcoming Monday Night Raw pay-per-view, but we may have just learned what the main event will be.

A leaked image is going around Twitter this weekend which appears to be an advertisement for a Universal Championship match between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins at Clash of Champions.

@nodqdotcom local advertisement on tv for Clash of Champions shows Rollins vs Owens for Universal Championship. pic.twitter.com/I7z3wEHuok — Brandon Reef © (@brandonreef) September 4, 2016

We have no confirmation that this is legitimate at this time, and even if it is, the card is always subject to change. But this match would make a lot of sense based on how Monday Night Raw ended last week. As viewers will remember, Triple H showed up at the end of a Fatal 4-way match to betray Seth Rollins and help Kevin Owens become champion. Clearly, if there’s anyone who has cause to go after Owens in the next few weeks, it’s The Architect.

Plus, a feud between Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens has already been brewing, with the two going at it on Raw as well as on social media. Before the Fatal 4-way match last week, Rollins and Owens had an in-character Twitter feud, while the other competitors, Big Cass and Roman Reigns, stayed out of it.

Another piece of evidence is that the WWE had reportedly been planning a feud between Finn Balor and Kevin Owens, which would lead up to a match at Clash of Champions. It seems that they haven’t altered that plan too much, then, and are simply reworking things a bit so that Seth Rollins takes the place of Finn Balor and with Owens being champion instead. For what it’s worth, that original plan involved ending Clash of Champions by setting up a triple threat match between Kevin Owens, Finn Balor and Chris Jericho at Hell in a Cell.

Looking ahead at the WWE’s long term goal with this storyline, there has also been some speculation that the Triple H interference is leading to a Seth Rollins vs. Triple H match at WrestleMania 33. This, of course, was the original plan for WrestleMania 32, but when Rollins was injured, he had to be swapped out for Roman Reigns.