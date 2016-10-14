NBA Schedule: Times, TV Listings for October 14

One night after playing against each other in Cleveland, with Toronto winning 119-94 as both teams giving reserves and others fighting for a roster spot quality minutes, both the Cavaliers and Raptors are back in action Friday. Toronto returns home where they will take on Argentinean club San Lorenzo, and Cleveland is off to Chicago where they face Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler and the Bulls. This is the point in the preseason where teams give their reserves the majority of the minutes, with the final preseason game being viewed by many as the “final dress rehearsal” for the guys guaranteed a roster spot.

In total there are six games on the schedule for Friday, and they are all listed below with tip times and television listings included. Note: all times are Eastern.

NBA Schedule: October 14

San Lorenzo at Raptors

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV: NBATV Canada

Pacers at Magic

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV: None

Cavaliers at Bulls

Time: 8:00 p.m.

TV: NBATV, FS Ohio, CSN-Chicago

Heat at Spurs

Time: 8:30 p.m.

TV: FS-Sun

Warriors at Nuggets

Time: 9:00 p.m.

TV: None

Mavericks at Suns

Time: 10:00 p.m.

TV: None