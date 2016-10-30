WWE Hell in a Cell 2016: The Results & Highlights You Need to Know

The Hell in a Cell is known for ending long-running feuds in wrestling. At this year’s RAW branded PPV specialty match event, three big beefs will culminate within the confines of WWE’s most dangerous cage.

For the 1st time ever, two women will do battle inside the enormous cage and it’ll be for the Women’s Championship. Sasha Banks will make history as she takes on her most heated rival, Charlotte. Roman Reigns will fight to keep the United States Championship around his waist as he’ll have to take on Rusev inside the cell. And finally, Kevin Owens will put his Universal Championship on the line in a HIAC bout against Seth Rollins. This and several other big-time matches will make up the entirety of this RAW exclusive match card.

You can check up on all the results/highlights for these matches and more right here when WWE HIAC 2016 finally kicks off.

Cedric Alexander, Lince Dorado & Sin Cara vs. Tony Nese, Drew Gulak & Ariya Daivari (Kickoff Match)

Winners: Cedric Alexander, Lince Dorado & Sin Cara!

Highlights: The match kicks off with Sin Cara and Tony Neese going head to head, with Sin Cara starting the night off right by delivering a back breaker within seconds. When Drew Gulak runs in, Cara goes after him too, but Gulak deals out a neck breaker while Sin Cara is distracted. Later, Lince Dorado lands a shooting star press that gets a huge pop, and right after, all six superstars start a brawl which spills out of the ring. Tony Neese launches Lince Dorado off the ropes, but after a commercial break, Dorado is back in action and dueling with Ariya Daivari. Drew Gulak comes in with a leg hook, and Dorado struggles to turn the tables, especially after suffering a springboard from Tony Neese. Dorado tags in a very enthusiastic Cedric Alexander, who runs in and hits Tony Neese with a roundhouse kick. Moments later, Cedric Alexander, Lince Dorado and Sin Cara all go for a suicide dive, landing on their three opponents, a turn which prompts a “Yes!” chant. Finally, Cedric Alexander pins Drew Gulak with a brutal lumbar check.

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Rusev (Hell in a Cell Match for the WWE United States Championship)

Winner: And still your WWE United States Champion, Roman Reigns!

Highlights: It’s worth noting that even though Roman Reigns is theoretically the face in this feud, the crowd winds up booing him just as much – if not even more – than Rusev, who is theoretically the heel. The match gets started with Rusev having the upper hand, getting some punches in and attempting to throw Roman into the cell. Roman, however, is able to block that. Rusev ends up being the first to hit the cell, with Roman throwing him out of the ring and straight into the metal. Roman keeps that going, picking up an injured Rusev and throwing him into the cage two more times. As if that wasn’t enough, Rusev is soon driven shoulder-first into the steel steps. Rusev finally gets back into action and it’s Roman who’s thrown into the cell. A kick to the back of the neck does a lot of damage to Roman, and moments later, his head is slammed into the ring post. Roman builds back up some momentum, but when he gets ready for a Superman punch, Rusev rolls out of the ring and is able to take down Roman. While Roman is lying in pain, Rusev picks up the steel stairs and hits Roman in the face with them twice in a row. Rusev then places the steel steps on the top rope, beginning to drive Roman forward, but Roman is able to block that move. He doesn’t have much time to build up any energy, though; Rusev brawls with Roman outside of the ring, and Rusev then grabs a Kendo stick from under the ring. Roman steals this stick away from Rusev, using it to hit Rusev in the chest and then the back over and over and over again. When Rusev gets the Kendo stick back, he goes absolutely mad, striking Roman in the rib cage about 10 times in a row before breaking the stick in half. They both wind up lying in pain in the middle of the ring struggling to get up, trading blows back and forth while trying to work through their injuries. Roman soon performs a successful Superman punch, trying to cover Rusev, but Rusev kicks out at two and a half. Those steel steps on the top rope finally come in handy when Rusev throws Roman into them, but Roman kicks out at two and a half afterwards. All seems lost for Roman when Rusev locks in an Accolade, but Roman gets out of it only to receive a kick to the face. Rusev grabs a chain from under the ring, and he uses that to inflict more damage on Roman. Rusev then goes for another one of the steel steps, slamming Roman into it face first. None of this is enough to take out Roman, who again kicks out at two and a half. Rusev then delivers an Accolade on top of the steel steps using the chain. Somehow, Roman gets out of that, picking up Rusev and dropping him onto the steps. Finally, Roman gets in a spear from off the steel step, and that finally earns him the victory.

Bayley vs. Dana Brooke

Winner: Bayley!

Highlights: Dana Brooke starts things off condescendingly patting Bayley on the head, which really sets her off. Bayley is able to slam Brooke’s head into the ropes several times, also getting in a kick to the back. It doesn’t take long for Dana Brooke to capitalize on Bayley’s injured arm, kicking it and later smashing it into the ring. Bayley struggles to gain some momentum back, hitting Brooke a few times but overall having a hard time working through her pain. A corkscrew elbow almost takes down Dana Brooke, but it’s not quite enough. Finally, though, Bayley delivers a Bayley-to-Belly Suplex for the win.

Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Winners: Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows!

Highlights: Karl Anderson goes right to work on Enzo Amore at the beginning of the match, but Enzo strikes back and tags in Big Cass, who does not hold back. Soon, Big Cass throws Enzo Amore into Luke Gallows and then into Karl Anderson. They repeat that move moments later, except this time with Big Cass throwing Enzo over the top rope. Karl Anderson builds back some momentum and tosses Enzo Amore back and forth, and the two brawl on the top rope while Anderson tries to throw Enzo off. Enzo counters, and both Big Cass and Luke Gallows are tagged in. Big Cass goes after Gallows and then after an interfering Karl Anderson. Cass gets in an Empire Elbow on Gallows, but he’s soon thrown out of the ring by Karl Anderson. It soon becomes unclear who’s actually legally tagged in here, and this culminates in Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows teaming up on Enzo Amore and emerging victorious.

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell Match for the WWE Universal Championship)

Winner: And still your WWE Universal Champion, Kevin Owens!

Highlights: The match kicks off with Rollins and Owens brawling outside the ring, with Owens being the first one thrown into the cell. Back inside the ring, Rollins keeps beating on Owens, screaming “I’m the man around here!” and repeatedly kicking Owens in the chest. Rollins goes right for a table, grabbing one from under the ring and setting it up outside. Owens immediately begins to retreat, but he then throws Rollins into the corner and then jumps directly on Rollins’ injured back. After smashing Rollins into the cell, Owens rips off Rollins’ Kanesio tape, and the onslaught against Rollins continues back in the ring. Owens has the clear upper hand for a while, and he soon goes for another table and slowly concocts a plan. Owens props up the new table above the table Seth Rollins set up earlier, but as Owens heads towards Rollins to put this plan into action, Owens is thrown back-first into the apron. Rollins climbs onto the top rope, but by the time he gets there, Owens is no longer in the ring. Owens has grabbed a fire extinguisher from outside the ring, hitting Rollins in the stomach with it. Owens accidentally sets it off and sprays the referee in the face, and a new referee has to replace him. While the door is open for this switch, Chris Jericho runs into the cell and locks himself inside. The match continues with Chris Jericho on the sidelines ready to pounce at any moment. Just as Rollins is going for a pedigree, Jericho jumps in, and he’s the one who ends up getting the pedigree. Rollins then picks up Kevin Owens and throws him straight into the two tables that were lying on top of one another; Kevin Owens breaks through both of them and hits the ground. Rollins slides Owens back into the ring and jumps on him from the top rope. Rollins goes for the pin, and he would have won here except that Chris Jericho drags the referee out of the ring before he can get to “three.” A frustrated Rollins then beats up Chris Jericho outside of the ring, throwing him into the steel steps and then into the broken tables. Kevin Owens has recovered while Seth Rollins and Chris Jericho were going at it; he performs a powerbomb and nearly pins Rollins, but Rollins kicks out at two and a half. Jericho comes into the ring, handing Kevin Owens a steel chair which Owens hits Rollins with four times in a row. Before the fifth, Rollins kicks Owens, getting up, grabbing the chair and hitting both Owens and Jericho with it. But Owens sends Rollins straight back down head first into the chair. Owens and Jericho then set up two chairs in the middle of the ring, with Owens performing another powerbomb into the steel chair. This is enough to take down Rollins.

T.J. Perkins (c) vs. Brian Kendrick (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

Winner: Your new WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Brian Kendrick!

Highlights: The match has a very quick start, with Brian Kendrick and T.J. Perkins throwing one another back and forth and with it immediately becoming clear that Perkins will not let Kendrick win as was requested. Perkins launches himself onto Kendrick from the top rope several times, and a few minutes later, Kendrick tapes Perkins to the bottom rope and repeatedly kicks him while he’s stuck. Perkins comes back with a neckbreaker, moments later performing a kick to Kendrick’s knee and then a drop kick from the top rope. Perkins once again launches himself from the top rope, this time landing on Kendrick while he’s lying outside of the ring. When Perkins goes for another jump off the top rope, Kendrick counters with a kick to Perkins. As the match rolls on, Kendrick seems to suffer a knee injury after landing on it the wrong way, and T.J. Perkins is visibly concerned. When Perkins walks over to check on Kendrick, Kendrick suddenly gets up and delivers a Captain’s Hook, forcing Perkins to tap out.

The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston and/or Xavier Woods) (c) vs. Cesaro and Sheamus (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship)

Winners: Cesaro and Sheamus! But it’s by disqualification, so The New Day remains your WWE Tag Team Champions.

Highlights: The match starts off with Xavier Woods brawling with Cesaro, delivering a drop kick to the back but soon being attacked and thrown out of the ring by Sheamus. This immediately frustrates Cesaro, who reluctantly tags Sheamus in. Sheamus then throws Woods into the barricade. Cesaro comes back in to beat up Sheamus, and Cesaro and Sheamus keep tagging each other in and out over and over. Eventually Woods tags in Big E, who gets in a belly on belly while up against Sheamus. He then does another belly on belly followed by a splash. Soon after, Xavier Woods launches himself off the top rope onto Cesaro, while Big E performs a power bomb on Sheamus. Xavier Woods is tagged back in and soon starts getting dominated once again, though he’s able to get out of a Cesaro swing and deliver kicks to Cesaro and Sheamus. Woods then jumps off the top rope landing on Cesaro, but Cesaro is able to kick out. Cesaro finally gets in his Cesaro swing on Woods, transitioning into a sharpshooter which is interrupted by a belly to belly from Big E. A few minutes later, Sheamus accidentally kicks Cesaro in the face, knocking him down. Xavier Woods very nearly covers Cesaro afterwards, but Sheamus comes back in to break this up before the three count. Sheamus then launches himself from the top rope and lands on all three members of The New Day. Cesaro gets Xavier Woods in a sharpshooter while outside the ring, Sheamus brawls with Kofi Kingston. This disqualifies The New Day, and so Cesaro and Sheamus win but The New Day retains the title.

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Charlotte (Hell in a Cell Match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

Winner: Your new WWE Women’s Champion, Charlotte!

Highlights: Charlotte begins to beat up Sasha Banks before the match even starts, and before the cell even lowers onto the ground. Sasha Banks then throws Charlotte over the barricade and into the audience, and the battle continues into the crowd. Banks prepares to throw Sasha into the announcer’s table, but Charlotte starts climbing the cage to jump down on Sasha. Sasha starts climbing too, but after Charlotte comes down, Sasha falls onto Charlotte and is thrown back-first into the table. Banks struggles to get into action again, clearly feeling a lot of pain in her back. Doctors come out and start putting Sasha into a neck brace, carrying her away on a stretcher. Charlotte is about to be declared the new champion due to forfeit, but after hearing this, Sasha immediately gets back up and runs into the ring. The bell rings and the match officially begins. Sasha goes after Charlotte and is absolutely brutal to the point that Charlotte immediately tries to get out of the cell. Soon, Charlotte launches Sasha Banks into the cell, and she lands straight on her back. Charlotte keeps on targeting Sasha Banks’ back, moments later throwing her spine-first into the ring post. Sasha soon gets in a Banks statement, but her momentum does not last long, as Charlotte gets out of it and then throws Sasha over the top rope and down into the apron. Charlotte goes to grab a chair from under the ring, but her plans are foiled when Sasha jumps and slams Charlotte into the cell. Sasha then grabs the chair and sets it down in the ring, but Charlotte blocks whatever Sasha had planned. A few minutes later, though, Sasha is able to slam Charlotte head-first into the chair a few times. Then, Charlotte comes back and drops Sasha back-first onto the chair. Sasha climbs up the cage a bit and jumps onto Charlotte, and she also does an impressive jump from the top rope onto Charlotte, who kicks out at two. Sasha then places Charlotte between the ropes with a chair below her, driving her down through it. Once again, Charlotte kicks out. Charlotte throws Sasha into the steel steps, and she then grabs a table from under the ring, Charlotte and Sasha struggle with one another on the top rope, and after Charlotte lands on the apron, Sasha kicks her into the table. Sasha throws Charlotte back into the ring and grabs another table; as she’s pushing it into the ring, Charlotte counters by pushing the table and pinning Sasha against the cell. Charlotte sets the table up in the ring, but Sasha starts hitting Charlotte in the hip with a chair several times. After recovering a bit and throwing Sasha down back-first, Charlotte places Charlotte on the table and climbs to the top of the ring. As she’s climbing, Sasha begins to attack and drags the table on the other side of the ring. Sasha Banks tries to throw Charlotte into the table, but Charlotte counters, throwing Sasha back-first, pinning her and winning the championship.

Non-Match Moments/Highlights

During the pre-show, T.J. Perkins and Brian Kendrick talk backstage. Brian wants Perkins to hand him the match, reminding him of their past friendship and saying he needs this. T.J. tells Brian to do this the right way and “be the Brian Kendrick I used to know.” For some reason, this never comes up again and plays no part in the actual match.

In a segment with Mick Foley and Stephanie McMahon talking about how the show’s going so far and discussing Survivor Series a bit, Chris Jericho comes in and gets what at that point was probably the biggest pop of the night so far. Mick Foley is added to Jericho’s list for what must be the third or fourth time now.

This sure was a tape-centric night, with Bayley, Seth Rollins and Cesaro all wearing Kanesio tape and with T.J. Perkins being tied to the ring with tape at one point.

The dynamic between Sheamus and Cesaro, as usual, is fantastic, especially in a backstage segment where they get along for precisely 30 seconds before immediately beginning to bicker about the rental car.

During the main event, the pop is absolutely massive when Sasha Banks gets off of the stretcher and runs into the ring. It seems that many in the audience, in addition to many online, were wondering if Sasha was legitimately injured here, especially because the selling of her injury went on for an extraordinarily long time. Unfortunately, the crowd was never this into the match again, even booing during a particularly bad botch where Sasha was thrown into a table but it did not break.

Come back and join us for the results and highlights from WWE Survivor Series 2016 on November 20, 2016!

