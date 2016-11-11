NASCAR Can-Am 500: Phoenix Qualifying Results & Race Lineup

The No. 88 Chevrolet has won another NASCAR pole.

But this time, the car wasn’t driven by Dale Earnhardt Jr. It was Alex Bowman, Junior’s injury replacement, getting his first career pole.

This weekend the Sprint Cup Series is in Arizona at Phoenix International Raceway for the Can-Am 500, the season’s second-to-last race.

Bowman, a native of Tucson, Arizona, sprinted around the track at 140.521 miles per hour (25.619 seconds) to edge Kyle Larson (140.263 MPH, 25.666 seconds) for the top spot in Sunday’s race.

Rounding out the top 5 were Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin. You can see the full qualifying results below.

Jimmie Johnson and Carl Edwards have clinched spots in the Championship 4 and the Chase for the Cup will be decided next week in Miami.

Logano, Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch are vying for the final two spots in Phoenix.

The Can-Am 500 is scheduled for Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern (green flag approximately 2:44 p.m. ET) and it will be televised on NBC.

Can-Am 500 Qualifying Results

1. Alex Bowman

2. Kyle Larson

3. Chase Elliott

4. Joey Logano

5. Denny Hamlin

6. Kevin Harvick

7. Austin Dillon

8. Ryan Blaney

9. Jamie McMurray

10. Matt Kenseth

11. Carl Edwards

12. Kurt Busch

13. Kasey Kahne

14. Brad Keselowski

15. Ryan Newman

16. Danica Patrick

17. Jimmie Johnson

18. AJ Allmendinger

19. Kyle Busch

20. Paul Menard

21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

22. Casey Mears

23. Trevor Bayne

24. Greg Biffle

25. Tony Stewart

26. Michael McDowell

27. Aric Almirola

28. Landson Cassill

29. Regan Smith

30. Chris Buescher

31. David Ragan

32. Matt DiBenedetto

33. Brian Scott

34. Clint Bowyer

35. Jeffrey Earnhardt

36. Michael Annett

37. Gray Gaulding

38. Reed Sorenson

39. DJ Kennington

40. Martin Truex Jr.

Can-Am 500 Pole Qualifying Updates

Could not be more proud of @AlexBRacing and the @nationwide88 team. On the pole at @PhoenixRaceway! pic.twitter.com/w1QhGFO6dP — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) November 12, 2016