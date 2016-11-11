NASCAR Can-Am 500: Phoenix Qualifying Results & Race Lineup

The No. 88 Chevrolet has won another NASCAR pole.
But this time, the car wasn’t driven by Dale Earnhardt Jr. It was Alex Bowman, Junior’s injury replacement, getting his first career pole.
This weekend the Sprint Cup Series is in Arizona at Phoenix International Raceway for the Can-Am 500, the season’s second-to-last race.
Bowman, a native of Tucson, Arizona, sprinted around the track at 140.521 miles per hour (25.619 seconds) to edge Kyle Larson (140.263 MPH, 25.666 seconds) for the top spot in Sunday’s race.
Rounding out the top 5 were Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin. You can see the full qualifying results below.
Jimmie Johnson and Carl Edwards have clinched spots in the Championship 4 and the Chase for the Cup will be decided next week in Miami.
Logano, Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch are vying for the final two spots in Phoenix.
Click here to see the full Chase grid.
The Can-Am 500 is scheduled for Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern (green flag approximately 2:44 p.m. ET) and it will be televised on NBC.
Keep reading to see live pole qualifying updates for the Can-Am 500:
Can-Am 500 Qualifying Results
1. Alex Bowman
2. Kyle Larson
3. Chase Elliott
4. Joey Logano
5. Denny Hamlin
6. Kevin Harvick
7. Austin Dillon
8. Ryan Blaney
9. Jamie McMurray
10. Matt Kenseth
11. Carl Edwards
12. Kurt Busch
13. Kasey Kahne
14. Brad Keselowski
15. Ryan Newman
16. Danica Patrick
17. Jimmie Johnson
18. AJ Allmendinger
19. Kyle Busch
20. Paul Menard
21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
22. Casey Mears
23. Trevor Bayne
24. Greg Biffle
25. Tony Stewart
26. Michael McDowell
27. Aric Almirola
28. Landson Cassill
29. Regan Smith
30. Chris Buescher
31. David Ragan
32. Matt DiBenedetto
33. Brian Scott
34. Clint Bowyer
35. Jeffrey Earnhardt
36. Michael Annett
37. Gray Gaulding
38. Reed Sorenson
39. DJ Kennington
40. Martin Truex Jr.
Can-Am 500 Pole Qualifying Updates
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook